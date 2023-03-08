My name is Michal Korta, I'm an award-winning portrait and documentary photographer from Poland.

I photographed several animal skulls for my photography project called "The Shadow Line". I was using a high-resolution digital camera. The skulls are just a small part of the project. Additionally, I photographed animals around us at night. Using movement and light I tried to emulate the unknown language of the creatures. The pivotal moment was meeting an albino deer at night in the woods.

Here are some skull photographs of domestic and wild animals from the series.

The prints are available here.

More info: Instagram | kortastudio.pl