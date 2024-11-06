I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

The morning before Halloween, I met with a friend and her two dogs at sunrise for a creative, fairytale-inspired dog photoshoot loosely based on Red Riding Hood. I’m thrilled with how everything turned out and wanted to share a few of the results.

For this session, I used a Sony a7R V camera and a selection of prime lenses, including the Sony 35mm GM f/1.4, Sony 85mm GM II f/1.4, and Sony 135mm GM f/1.8.

More info: fuzzybuttpetphotos.com