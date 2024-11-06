ADVERTISEMENT

The morning before Halloween, I met with a friend and her two dogs at sunrise for a creative, fairytale-inspired dog photoshoot loosely based on Red Riding Hood. I’m thrilled with how everything turned out and wanted to share a few of the results.

For this session, I used a Sony a7R V camera and a selection of prime lenses, including the Sony 35mm GM f/1.4, Sony 85mm GM II f/1.4, and Sony 135mm GM f/1.8.

More info: fuzzybuttpetphotos.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#7

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#10

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#13

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Photographed A Fairytale-Inspired, Witchy Dog Session Inspired By Red Riding Hood (15 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jess Kristen
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!