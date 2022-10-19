I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)
I'm thrilled to share the announcement of my first international solo exhibition, “Enjoy The View.” Hosted at Cohle Gallery’s newly opened permanent exhibition space at 7 rue d’Argenteuil in the first arrondissement of the French capital, the show will open on the 17th of November.
Warm Light
For the past 11 years, I have been exploring the theme of interiors in my work. My interest in this subject began as a way for me to reflect on my upbringing in Russia but eventually evolved into a deeper investigation of the overall idea of “home” and what it means to me now. My paintings highlight the warmth and beauty of lived-in domestic spaces, including items and objects that refer to a human presence without including the figure.
Paris Through The Window
Rosy
“Enjoy The View” will debut over twenty paintings that continue my series of romantic interiors and intimate domiciliary spaces. These works are about enjoying the actual views depicted in rich, painterly compositions but are also a metaphor for taking the time to be present and mindful in one’s life. Through these works, I encourage you to savor every moment and fall in love with the people and places that add color to your lives. In these paintings of decadent rooms, unmade beds, airy balconies, and open windows, I playfully explore texture and light with oil paint. Through color and value, I create a lush and dreamy atmosphere in each scene. I aim to transport the viewer to a fantasy world of quiet, ethereal spaces inspired by travels to France, Spain, and beyond.