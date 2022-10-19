“Enjoy The View” will debut over twenty paintings that continue my series of romantic interiors and intimate domiciliary spaces. These works are about enjoying the actual views depicted in rich, painterly compositions but are also a metaphor for taking the time to be present and mindful in one’s life. Through these works, I encourage you to savor every moment and fall in love with the people and places that add color to your lives. In these paintings of decadent rooms, unmade beds, airy balconies, and open windows, I playfully explore texture and light with oil paint. Through color and value, I create a lush and dreamy atmosphere in each scene. I aim to transport the viewer to a fantasy world of quiet, ethereal spaces inspired by travels to France, Spain, and beyond.