I am a Romanian artist who loves painting and creating art with a touch of magic.

I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush. Art runs in my family—my late grandfather was a sculptor. Although I never got to meet him, my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always encouraging me to move forward.

After graduating from the Academy of Fine Arts in Bucharest, I struggled to make a living doing what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design and was even a cake decorator for a while. It wasn’t until after I became a mother that I discovered my love for fantasy painting. Now, I constantly create ethereal, functional, and decorative artworks.

I recently moved to the countryside, near the forest, where I often see deer, owls, and all kinds of birds. Inspired by this fairy tale scenery, I felt compelled to capture its magic through my paintings.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

