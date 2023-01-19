“Millennimals”: I Make Little Animals Out Of Acrylic With Specific Backstories
I'm a millennial who has a laser cutter, a degree in English, and free time. This is the result of all those. Enjoy!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
This Is Maxton
The Latin translation of his name means “greatest”, which he is (just ask him, all others are so pedestrian). He is a photographer in New York City. He wears a cap even when it’s not cold outside. He seeks to capture man’s true nature for he knows it’s more than throwing breadcrumbs at him in the park.
This Is Iris
She's a travel vlogger with a podcast called Bird's Eye View, which focuses on the intersection of travel and fashion. She likes to promote positive vibes only and like, adventure. And like wonder. She often finds herself speaking with a British accent despite the fact that she only spent a week in London and grew up in Ohio. She's also visited Greece and now all seafood is ruined for her (I mean, after you have Chtapodi sti schara in Kalikairi, everything else is just so blah). She'd love to feature your AirBnB on her vlog and she'll totally pay you in exposure.
This Is Branford
He’s a self-taught musician. He only drinks domestic gluten-free beers. He’s in a band that you’ve never heard of. They record their songs on cassette tapes “ironically”. When the band practices he holds up the rehearsals so he can tune by ear.
This Is Jonquil
During the week, he works in a six-figured tech job that leaves him unfulfilled. He hikes every weekend in his Patagonia Bivy Down Vest, his Topo Rover Pack, and his Hydro Flask filled with the kombucha he makes from scratch. His Land Rover Discovery Sport is adorned with white oval bumper stickers that say OBX, BND, YNP, and one that says 'This Machine Kills Fascists' '. His Twitter bio is just a Henry David Thoreau quote and a stitched together video of all his overhead drone footage and close-up Go-Pro shots.
This Is Bolan
He is currently a TA in the English department at Cornell while he writes his dissertation called "Beyond the Bawdy: An Intimate Investigation of Sexual Innuendos in Shakespearean Comedies". He exclusively uses the LAMY 2000 fountain pen, which is known for its classic minimal bauhaus design, when writing in his Sapphire Moleskine hard cover notebook. He refers to his hairstyle as a "coiffure" and his writing as his "oeuvre". Whenever he goes to a bar (which is rare as he prefers to drink at the Sacred Root Kava Lounge and Tea Bar), he always asks what IPA's are available on tap. He only reads "classic" literature because he is "too educated to be able to enjoy modern fiction.”
This Is Tobias
His restaurant, "Avocado Nope" employs a full time pyrographer to burn the menu onto sheets of wood, which are later repurposed to plank their sustainably farmed organic salmon. Their bar menu is written on a chalkboard in an elaborate script, detailing each of their cocktails, all made in-house and all named after French philosophers. The dining tables are all communal cafeteria-style seating and are adorned with tall glass bottles with German-style flip caps and a succulent. In his spare time, he polishes his collection of carbon steel knives, each with a beautiful patina and enjoys taking care of his collection of sourdough yeast cultures.
This Is Diantha
Her name is Greek and means, 'divine flower', which she takes literally. Her IG bio is just the emojis 👑 🌱 and the quote " She is like a wildflower; beautiful, fierce, and free". She wears non-prescription wire-rim glasses, only buys Kanken bags and yellow Vans. She has a very specific diet that includes only eating orange foods on Tuesdays. She doesn't know how many plants lead to pure happiness, but so far, it's not 57.
This Is Ryon
She likes complicated Starbucks drinks and is #blessed.#nofilter
This Is Talulah
She's not like the other girls, she's a Twitch streamer. She loves FPS, MOBA, RPG, and 4X games. Her room is decorated with Nanoleaf Rhythm light panels set up in the shape of a heart and shelves full of Funko Pop figurines and miniatures you can only get imported from Japan. Her setup includes a Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad with Mecha-Membrane Key Switches, a limited edition Pink Overwatch Secretlab TITAN 2020 Series gaming chair, and a Razer Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset. Her favorite emotes are Kappa (obvi), Pogchamp, and ResidentSleeper (when she's playing a n00b who's taking too long). If you like what she's doing and wanna see more, you can like, comment, and subscribe to her YouTube channel.
This Is Zaylor
He’s building his own start up company in San Fran, developing his own app, and just started a podcast called “Name Drop”, where he talks about all the philosophical texts he’s read in public spaces. He refers to classical music as recordings and when he attends tech conferences, he always asks long-winded “questions” that have nothing to do with what the person lecturing was talking about
This Is Journi
She just got back from a yoga retreat in India and a backpack expedition through Thailand. She has several tattoos, one that says "الأربعاء" (which means free spirit) and "麺" (which means Faith, Passion, Discipline). She cleanses her flat every week with crystals: amethyst to reduce stress, citrine for good luck, and quartz to keep her mind open and clear (just to name a few). She attends Coachella every year, where she wears her floral print kimono, Karen Walker tortoise shell-toned sunglasses, vintage Levi's high-waisted jean cutoff shorts, and a lot of turquoise and feathers.