He is currently a TA in the English department at Cornell while he writes his dissertation called "Beyond the Bawdy: An Intimate Investigation of Sexual Innuendos in Shakespearean Comedies". He exclusively uses the LAMY 2000 fountain pen, which is known for its classic minimal bauhaus design, when writing in his Sapphire Moleskine hard cover notebook. He refers to his hairstyle as a "coiffure" and his writing as his "oeuvre". Whenever he goes to a bar (which is rare as he prefers to drink at the Sacred Root Kava Lounge and Tea Bar), he always asks what IPA's are available on tap. He only reads "classic" literature because he is "too educated to be able to enjoy modern fiction.”