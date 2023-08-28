In 2009, I began studying photography. Diane Arbus's portraits have always fascinated me, and she was my primary inspiration. The photos I'm sharing were taken between 2009 and 2013 using both Nikon and Canon cameras. Some were captured from the passenger seats of cars, while others were close-ups. I've chosen to share these specific images because each one evokes a particularly strong emotion in me.

More info: Instagram

Lady Liberty

gin Lizzy
Time Travel Parade

gin Lizzy
Just Totally Screwed

gin Lizzy
Friends With Books

gin Lizzy
Drunk Strangers

gin Lizzy
Tattoo

gin Lizzy
Go Forth

gin Lizzy
Dinner Companion

gin Lizzy
Therapy Session

gin Lizzy
Vision

gin Lizzy
Elderly

gin Lizzy
Innocent

gin Lizzy
Nursing Home Resident

gin Lizzy
Labor Pains

gin Lizzy
Young

gin Lizzy
News Of A Death

gin Lizzy
Photobomb

gin Lizzy
Prayer

gin Lizzy
