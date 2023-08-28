I Made Portraits Whose Subjects And Surroundings Express Intense Emotional Narrative (18 Pics)
In 2009, I began studying photography. Diane Arbus's portraits have always fascinated me, and she was my primary inspiration. The photos I'm sharing were taken between 2009 and 2013 using both Nikon and Canon cameras. Some were captured from the passenger seats of cars, while others were close-ups. I've chosen to share these specific images because each one evokes a particularly strong emotion in me.
