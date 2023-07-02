Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results
Orion Ivliev
Community member

After the Pokemon Week Challenge in which every day a new Pokemon jewelry piece was created – this week was Honkai Starrail’s turn. For those who don’t know Starrail, it is from the same company as Genshin Impact, Mihoyo. It is a super cute Anime turn-based fighting game.

I made a different piece each day, inspired by different characters and their unique characteristics. I was so excited to finally make Starrail-inspired jewelry because it’s a relatively new game (around 2 months old) and there isn’t a lot of good quality fanart merch.

The pieces are renders, however, will be making them real and they are available. You can see a timelapse of how they were created on my Youtube or Instagram.

More info: Etsy | youtube.com | Instagram

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, PomPom Adjustable Ring

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, PomPom Adjustable Ring

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, PomPom Adjustable Ring

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Seele Butterflies Ring

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Natasha Frontal Hoop Dangling Vile Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Natasha Frontal Hoop Dangling Vile Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Svarog Ring

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Svarog Ring

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Svarog Ring

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, March 7th Flower Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, March 7th Flower Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, March 7th Flower Earrings

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Orion Ivliev
Orion Ivliev
Author, Community member

Jewelry Designer, Artist, Visionary and Gamer

Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

