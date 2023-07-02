I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

After the Pokemon Week Challenge in which every day a new Pokemon jewelry piece was created – this week was Honkai Starrail’s turn. For those who don’t know Starrail, it is from the same company as Genshin Impact, Mihoyo. It is a super cute Anime turn-based fighting game.

I made a different piece each day, inspired by different characters and their unique characteristics. I was so excited to finally make Starrail-inspired jewelry because it’s a relatively new game (around 2 months old) and there isn’t a lot of good quality fanart merch.

The pieces are renders, however, will be making them real and they are available. You can see a timelapse of how they were created on my Youtube or Instagram.

More info: Etsy | youtube.com | Instagram

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

Honkai Starrail, PomPom Adjustable Ring

Honkai Starrail, Seele Butterflies Ring

Honkai Starrail, Natasha Frontal Hoop Dangling Vile Earrings

Honkai Starrail, Svarog Ring

Honkai Starrail, March 7th Flower Earrings

