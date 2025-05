These glass figurines are handcrafted to cling onto the rim of a glass. Each one is removable and can be placed on any glass surface — perfect as a quirky decor touch or a fun conversation starter. The frog and the octopus both grip securely and are made from solid glass without any glue or magnets.

Let me know which one you'd put on your drink first — frog or octopus?

