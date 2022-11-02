In 2013 I started my hobby of carving a tree leaf. You can see my other works in my previous posts. This is a continuation of my artwork on a leaf. Please see how I have upgraded my skills.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Experimenting With Two Leaves Combination

Experimenting With Two Leaves Combination

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#2

Hogwarts Will Never Be The Same Without You

Hogwarts Will Never Be The Same Without You

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#3

Butterflies

Butterflies

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#4

Summer Vibe

Summer Vibe

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#5

Happily Together

Happily Together

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#6

Maternity

Maternity

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#7

Sasuke

Sasuke

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#8

Naruto

Naruto

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#9

Nature Dance

Nature Dance

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#10

Dali

Dali

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Fox

Fox

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#12

Pray

Pray

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST
#13

El Professor

El Professor

Report

0points
Kanat Nurtazin
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish