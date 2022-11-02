13submissions
I Made Cutouts On A Real Tree Leaf (13 Pics)
In 2013 I started my hobby of carving a tree leaf. You can see my other works in my previous posts. This is a continuation of my artwork on a leaf. Please see how I have upgraded my skills.
More info: Instagram
Experimenting With Two Leaves Combination
Hogwarts Will Never Be The Same Without You
Butterflies
Summer Vibe
Happily Together
Maternity
Sasuke
Naruto
Nature Dance
Dali
Fox
Pray
El Professor
that’s so detailed and pretty- the first one, with two leaves has got to be my favorite
thank you!
Wow! Do you draw the designs on the leaf first? Or do you work out the negative spaces on paper? You must have amazingly steady hands.
Wow! Do you draw the designs on the leaf first? Or do you work out the negative spaces on paper? You must have amazingly steady hands.