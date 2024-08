With the torch going, I take a glass rod and hold it in the flame. The glass starts to melt and get all gooey, and that’s when I start shaping it. I usually begin with the shell, making it nice and round. It takes a steady hand and a lot of patience because the glass needs just the right amount of heat. Too much, and it’ll droop; too little, and it won’t budge.

Once the shell’s done, I add the little head, legs, and tail. Each piece is carefully melted and shaped, then stuck onto the body. I love giving each turtle a different look by playing around with the colors and shapes.

After the turtle is fully formed, I give it a quick spin in the flame to smooth out any rough spots. Then, I let it cool down slowly. Once it’s cool, the turtle is ready to join its colorful little friends!

And that’s it! Making these glass turtle figurines has been a blast, and each one is a tiny work of art that I’m proud to create.