Growing up in SEA, I was always told tales from Malaysia and the countries surrounding us, but as I grew older, I started to wonder why South East Asian folklore wasn't as popular as Greek or Norse myths even though we also had stories that were equally as interesting and captivating.

This led me down a rabbit hole of learning about the history of S.E.A and how due to war and colonization, so much of our cultural history has started to disappear since most of our stories are passed down orally. This motivated me to start working on the development of Tales and Oracle of Eleven with my friend Sha Roose.

It took us almost 2 years to make this project and you can now pre-order this book or Oracle deck here

More info: kickstarter.com

#1

The Two Roosters - Brunei Folklore

#2

The Hunter And His Bird - Cambodia Folklore

#3

Sideak Parujar - Indonesia Folklore

#4

Child Of The Woods - Laos Folklore

#5

The Legend Of Seri Gumum - Malaysia Folklore

#6

Girl And The Crow - Myanmar Folklore

#7

A Denied Mother - Philippines Folklore

#8

Tale Of Kusu Island - Singapore Folklore

#9

Beileira's Wife - Timor Lorosa'e Folklore

#10

Nai Prasop's Mistake - Thai Folklore

#11

Legend Of Ba Be Lake - Vietnamese Folklore

