During the pandemic I lost my job and went back to making fine art while I sat at home, attempting to give my child an education. My family and I had been living in Denmark and what was supposed to be a short stay in the USA to visit family and get our affairs in order, turned into a two-year stay in the Washington city of Spokane.

Not knowing anyone and still having to be cautious whenever we went out in public, I got into a meditative habit of taking long walks around town and drawing various locations I thought were cool. One day I had to take a flight to San Diego and the gentleman in the seat in front noticed me drawing and asked me, "where did you get your coloring book?" I told him I didn't have a coloring book, I was inking a sketch in my sketchbook. Adamant that my simple drawing could be made into a book, he spent the entire flight trying to convince me to make a Spokane coloring book.

