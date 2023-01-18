Ever since I read Terry Pratchett's Discworld I realized that the Grim Reaper has so much comedy potential. I'm of course not alone in this and it seems like every webcomic artist has danced around with death. But still, some of my favorite comics that I made involve death, and it's always fun to think of new jokes with him. Expect a sequel to this post in a few months.

