I Love The Grim Reaper So Much That I Keep Making Comics About Him (13 Pics)
Ever since I read Terry Pratchett's Discworld I realized that the Grim Reaper has so much comedy potential. I'm of course not alone in this and it seems like every webcomic artist has danced around with death. But still, some of my favorite comics that I made involve death, and it's always fun to think of new jokes with him. Expect a sequel to this post in a few months.
More info: Instagram | socel.net | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Cause Of Death
Date With Death
Kravitz? TAZ reference, kudos to anyone that actually gets it.