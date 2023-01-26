5submissions
I Love Animals, Especially Otters, And That’s Why I Create Them From Wool (5 Pics)
Hello everyone, I love animals, especially cute otters. I also enjoy felting wool. I can't go a day without seeing cute woolly animals. I'd like to show you some of my works: otter babies, a wizard otter, Halloween and Easter otters. There are many different animal figurines in my store, which you can check out.
Easter Otter With Rabbit
Halloween Otter
Happy Otter Wizard
Emmet Otter
Otter With A Butterfly
I up vote EVERY SINGLE ONE THESE ARE SO CUTE
