Hello everyone, I love animals, especially cute otters. I also enjoy felting wool. I can't go a day without seeing cute woolly animals. I'd like to show you some of my works: otter babies, a wizard otter, Halloween and Easter otters. There are many different animal figurines in my store, which you can check out.

Easter Otter With Rabbit

Halloween Otter

Happy Otter Wizard

Emmet Otter

Otter With A Butterfly

