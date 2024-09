Here are the answers:



1) They are all poisonous.

2) Dogs Playing Poker.

3) "Escort".

4) Alejandro Jodorowski's "Dune" - it almost happened back in the 1970s.

5) "Silk" (Silk Road and the silk worm).

6) "Bullet".

7) A Roger - Roger Rabbit and the Jolly Roger.

8) The images represent David Bowie songs - "Starman", "Under Pressure", "Life on Mars" and "Heroes".

9) "Judge" - Judge Reinhold, Judge Doom, Judge Dredd.

10) All of these can be used to produce milk.

11) Shakespeare's plays.

12) Best costumes and Best make-up.

13) A.

14) "Stakeholder".

15) "Hot" ("hot" refers to stolen goods).

16) Barista / Barrister.

17) Hercules (the chap on the right is Hercule Poirot).

18) Replace the U by an I - This is how Dolph Lundgren becomes Astrid Lindgren.

19) Nike (who is the Greek goddess of victory)

20) Alfred Hitchcock's movies ("Psycho", "Vertigo", "North by Northwest" and "Torn Curtain").

21) The Crimea War (1853 - 1856).

22) The band was called The Crystals.

23) Beethoven's 5th Symphony (Da-da-da-duuuum!)

24) They had a promotion - 30% off.

25) The three were top-selling recording artists (the metal on the right is platinum).

26) Howard the Duck.

27) Sylvia Kristel's "Emmanuelle" movies were followed by a huge number of copycats - to avoid lawsuits, the producers simply changed the spelling of the name.

28) Blondie songs - "One Way or Another", "Maria" (Sharapova), "Call Me" and "The Tide Is High".

29) The construction is called a rainbow bridge.

30) Gianni Versace designed the costumes for "Judge Dredd".