Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)
10points
User submission
Digital Art6 hours ago

I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)

Tyler Andreas
Community member

It is the near distant future and humans have successfully learned how to travel to distant planets, colonize them, and thrive on the surfaces. We have discovered a new planet that will fulfill our needs as human beings and let us call it our new home. Before we began any kind of work towards our new home we decided to start with the preservation of our new lands and plot out a new National Park System that follows our current rules to becoming a National Park.

“National parks are designated for their natural beauty, unique geological features, diverse ecosystems, and recreational opportunities. While legislatively all units of the National Park System are considered equal with the same mission, national parks are generally larger and more of a destination, and hunting and extractive activities are prohibited.” To commemorate the new finding of National Parks we have created a set of pins or badges that highlight the new Parks. Each location is depicted in an artistic representation that highlights the Park’s natural beauty and unique formations.

More info: savepoint.photography

I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)

I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)

I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)

I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)

I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)

I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Tyler Andreas
Tyler Andreas
Author, Community member

I am a #Montana based #cosplay #photographer but I also like to take #landscapes and shoot all my #toys! I also create #digitalart!

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda