I Have Started A Project About Humans Discovering A New Planet That Is Habitable (6 Pics)

It is the near distant future and humans have successfully learned how to travel to distant planets, colonize them, and thrive on the surfaces. We have discovered a new planet that will fulfill our needs as human beings and let us call it our new home. Before we began any kind of work towards our new home we decided to start with the preservation of our new lands and plot out a new National Park System that follows our current rules to becoming a National Park.

“National parks are designated for their natural beauty, unique geological features, diverse ecosystems, and recreational opportunities. While legislatively all units of the National Park System are considered equal with the same mission, national parks are generally larger and more of a destination, and hunting and extractive activities are prohibited.” To commemorate the new finding of National Parks we have created a set of pins or badges that highlight the new Parks. Each location is depicted in an artistic representation that highlights the Park’s natural beauty and unique formations.

More info: savepoint.photography