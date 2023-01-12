We've all seen Engrish. Funny translation fails or people who aren't extremely competent in speaking English.

Bored Panda has many articles featuring Engrish, but here are some recent posts on r/engrish.

#1

Clark Got A Bit Naughty

Funny, the difference 1 letter can make.

#2

Featuring

#3

Funny How Some Just Don't Realize That They Are A God!

#4

There's So Much Going On Here

#5

Change It!

#6

Just Assume She Was Being Attacked By Some Vicious Animal

#7

Call The Cops! Quick!

#8

I Thought Nintendo Was Based In Japan!

#9

Very Wise Words Here

#10

Don't Let Dogs Use Grills People

#11

I Mean, If You Only Heard It Said, This Is An Acceptable Spelling

#12

Sure, I Never Liked Her Much

#13

Two Fails In One!

#14

If The "Line Thing" Is Learning English I Hope So

#15

A Little Alcoholic!

#16

Please!

#17

Lunatic Republican Can't Spell

#18

Dinner Plate

#19

I Don't Think That's Very Origial

#20

I Pray That This Was An Honest Mistake

#21

Siri: "I Couldn't Find Any Parishes In Hell"

#22

Ahhh! The Horrible Affliction!

Carmen Honacker
If I am Afflicted with coffee I no longer need the caffe shakerato

