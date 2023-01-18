During the last few years, I have been in many restaurants, some in Rochester, Minnesota, and some in Paris and I have staged some group pictures of the chief and all the team (kitchen helpers, waiters, manager cleaners). I added some touch comics with surrealist situations throughout all the pictures.

It's at the same time documentary photography because it shows the entire team (and especially the one that we don’t usually see), and creative images, because all the situations (fake candid moments) and the lighting has been re-created.

Under my camera, they became stage actors in real life.

The result is something between a commercial and a big family group photograph.

