I've decided to repaint the little wooden tree ornaments that I bought a few years ago. They looked a bit sad so I wanted to give them a makeover.

I've used watercolors, acrylic paints, and fine art pens to paint them and to draw the details. On some of them, I used a mix of paper-mâché paste that I've mixed myself from glue and toilet paper, to add beards, hair, carrots, other little details, and animals. For some details, I've used thermoplastic pellets (for example the bear on the locomotive and the rabbit with the boy on the sled). The scarves are made from different color strings and I've used thread for the whiskers or other tiny details. The average size of the ornaments is 3-4 cm.

It took me a few years to finish them cause every year I've made a couple of them and now they're finally done! Looking forward to seeing them on the tree. I'm quite happy with the results, hope you like them too!

Here are some images of the before and after :) Happy Holidays!

#1

Ornaments Before The Makeover!

Ornaments Before The Makeover!

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#2

Fresh Look

Fresh Look

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#3

Red House And A Boy With His Dog

Red House And A Boy With His Dog

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#4

From Blue To Yellow

From Blue To Yellow

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#5

Red Rider

Red Rider

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#6

Blue Winter Lover

Blue Winter Lover

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#7

Red Hat Snowman

Red Hat Snowman

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#8

Boy On The Sledge

Boy On The Sledge

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#9

Santa's Little Helper

Santa's Little Helper

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#10

Blue Rider

Blue Rider

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#11

Locomotive And A Tiny Polarbear

Locomotive And A Tiny Polarbear

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#12

Snowman

Snowman

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#13

Mr. Whiskers The Gentleman Cat

Mr. Whiskers The Gentleman Cat

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#14

Ice Skater Boy

Ice Skater Boy

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#15

Happy Santa

Happy Santa

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#16

Little Prince And His Rabbit

Little Prince And His Rabbit

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#17

Yellow Hat Snowman

Yellow Hat Snowman

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#18

Star Ornament

Star Ornament

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#19

On The Moon

On The Moon

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#20

Winter Lover In Red

Winter Lover In Red

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#21

Snowman Waving Hello

Snowman Waving Hello

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#22

Tiny Santa

Tiny Santa

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#23

Winter Lover In Black

Winter Lover In Black

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#24

Girl On The Sledge With A Pretzel

Girl On The Sledge With A Pretzel

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST
#25

Ice Skater In Red

Ice Skater In Red

Report

0points
Lulu Twig
POST

