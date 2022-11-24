I've decided to repaint the little wooden tree ornaments that I bought a few years ago. They looked a bit sad so I wanted to give them a makeover.

I've used watercolors, acrylic paints, and fine art pens to paint them and to draw the details. On some of them, I used a mix of paper-mâché paste that I've mixed myself from glue and toilet paper, to add beards, hair, carrots, other little details, and animals. For some details, I've used thermoplastic pellets (for example the bear on the locomotive and the rabbit with the boy on the sled). The scarves are made from different color strings and I've used thread for the whiskers or other tiny details. The average size of the ornaments is 3-4 cm.

It took me a few years to finish them cause every year I've made a couple of them and now they're finally done! Looking forward to seeing them on the tree. I'm quite happy with the results, hope you like them too!

Here are some images of the before and after :) Happy Holidays!