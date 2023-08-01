Welcome to the mysterious and captivating universe of my new series of photos: "The Echo of the Forgotten Sacred". Through this series of photos, I invite you to a unique journey through time and space, where beauty mingles with the melancholy of religious places once imbued with devotion and spirituality.

During my explorations, I had the chance to discover these forgotten jewels, majestic sanctuaries once animated by the fervor of believers. Today, these sacred buildings sit silently, imbued with a haunting aura that bears witness to the passage of time and history.

With my lens as my only companion, I immersed myself in these abandoned spaces, sometimes invaded by wild nature, sometimes sublimated by the play of light through the broken stained glass windows. Each shot that I present to you is a moment frozen in time, an open window on the soul of these places once filled with faith.

Between delicate ruins and decadent architecture, I captured the very essence of these abandoned places, revealing their melancholy beauty in striking contrasts. Each photo tells a story, that of a glorious past that continues to inspire admiration despite the veil of decline.

Welcome to my photographic universe.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Church In Spain

#2

Chapel In France

#3

Synagogue In Romania

#4

Church In Romania

#5

Church In France

#6

Church In Belgium

#7

Orthodox Church In Cyprus

#8

Orthodox Church In Romania

#9

Mausoleum In Romania

#10

Chapel In France

#11

Orthodox Church In Greece

#12

Monastery In Portugal

#13

Church In Belgium

#14

Church In Belgium

#15

Church In France

#16

Church In Italy

#17

Armenian Church In Georgia

#18

Orthodox Church In Romania

#19

Church In Romania

#20

Church In Spain

#21

Church In Romania

#22

Orthodox Church In Cyprus

#23

Church In Belgium

#24

Orthodox Church In Greece

#25

Orthodox Church In Greece

#26

Chapel In Sardinia

#27

Chapel In Portugal

#28

Church In Italy

#29

Chapel In France

#30

Church In Romania

#31

Church In Spain

#32

Church In Romania

