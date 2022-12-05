Hi, my name is Indre Stakisaityte. As far as I remember myself, ballet has always had a special place in my heart. One of my first memories is from when I was around 3 years old, I would often ask my Mom to put on a “Divaldi” CD (that’s what I called Vivaldi) and then danced alone for hours. I have always loved drawing too and so, unconsciously, I combined the two.

I would say that emotion and movement are the defining aspects of my work. They are also the essence of ballet, which has been the prevailing subject in my art ever since I had to stop my professional dance training. I started to deeply enjoy drawing dancers as in some way it felt like dancing, just this time on a piece of paper, with a pencil and a brush. But the feeling was there! When I draw, I myself experience that emotion, my body feels the movement that I am depicting.

I draw in pencil, watercolor, and oil paint or experiment with other materials.

If you would like to see more of my works, you can follow me on Instagram or Facebook or check out my website below.

More info: artfauvette.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

The Swan

The Swan

#2

The Swan Oil Painting

The Swan Oil Painting

#3

The Swan

The Swan

#4

Ballerina

Ballerina

#5

Carmen

Carmen

#6

Onegin

Onegin

#7

Giselle

Giselle

#8

Ballerina

Ballerina

#9

Medora

Medora

#10

Ballerina

Ballerina

#11

Aurora

Aurora

#12

Lady Of The Camellias

Lady Of The Camellias

#13

Ballerina

Ballerina

#14

Ballerina

Ballerina

#15

Ballerina

Ballerina

#16

Odette

Odette

#17

Ballerina

Ballerina

#18

Arabesque

Arabesque

