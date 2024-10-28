ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about current AI capabilities and to challenge myself, I decided to see what I could create in just 24 hours. This story is about making a complete music video clip, from start to finish, using AI tools. Everything in this music video is AI-generated, and I mean EVERYTHING: lyrics, music, voice, images, and videos.

Images were first generated using MidJourney and then fed into KLING's image-to-video AI. Finally, the lyrics, music, and singing voice were generated by Suno AI. Afterward, there was a lot of work involved in putting it all together in Premiere Pro.

While I was a complete newbie with KLING and Suno, I am quite familiar with MidJourney. I started learning and using MidJourney during the pandemic, as lockdowns essentially halted all photoshoots and events for quite a few months. In the world of real photography, I specialize in fine art bodypainting, and we even have our own annual magazine publication titled Bodypainting Artventures (see the "more info" link below). You can also find a few more of my articles right here on Bored Panda, showcasing this incredible living art form.

What shocked me about this exercise was that I, with rather limited knowledge of music and video production, was able to create a passable YouTube music video clip in just under 24 hours. The shock was about how quickly AI advances each year, with more and more of what we see online being AI-generated without many people realizing it. Take a look for yourself and see if you recognize similar-looking photos on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Many Instagram modeling accounts nowadays feature only AI-generated model photos.

Please note that this YouTube video is partly scientific, partly artistic, and partly a social experiment. Feel free to share your thoughts on AI and where it's heading.

More info: bodypaintingartventures.com