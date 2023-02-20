Hi! I am a designer of crochet animal toys. Most of all, I love making cats. The photos show my favorite works.

#1

Crochet Cats

Crochet Cats

#2

Ginger Cat

#3

Motley Cat

#4

Black Cat

#5

Brown Cat

#6

Crochet Oriental Cats

#7

Oriental Cats

#8

White Oriental Cat

#9

Black Oriental Cat

#10

White Oriental Cat

#11

White Oriental Cat

#12

Crochet Oriental Cat

#13

Gray Cat

