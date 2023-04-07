I Created Amazing Pictures Of Alien Babies, Generated By Artificial Intelligence (26 Pics)

As a fan of aliens and zoology, I was thrilled to try MidJourney in order to generate cute or nightmarish creatures. That's how I ended up with a great collection of alien pictures, which allowed me to created a whole virtual museum about alien life. In the museum's website, all the content has been entirely generated by artificial intelligence, according to my prompts. In this museum, there are of course collections of "preserved specimens" and "art exhibits", but also photo galleries displaying amazing portraits of alien creatures made by (virtual) photographers. Among them, a very special project called "Cosmic Crib: Exploring Alien Babyhood". Here are some of these portraits of extraterrestrial newborns for you to enjoy!

More info: xenobiologymuseum.com