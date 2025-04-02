ADVERTISEMENT

In the farthest flung reaches of the natural world, beyond the traditional terrain and the conventional countryside, lies a land so peculiar that few have dared to document its wonders…..until now. Welcome to the extraordinary ecosystem of The Scranimals, where evolution has taken a most unexpected turn, blending the animal kingdom with the finest scran known to man.

A land where the laws of biology and the wonders of the kitchen have evolved in the most deliciously unexpected ways. Here, nestled among sugar-dusted forests and pastry plains, you’ll find curious creatures, astonishing animals, and bizarre beasts. So come, brave explorer, and feast your eyes upon a world where evolution has been wonderfully whisked, perfectly portmanteau’d, and masterfully mixed into The Scranimals!

More info: mrdodd.co | Instagram | Instagram

#1

The Breadgehog

Mr Dodd
This is a personal project by Mr Dodd. Armed with a plethora of hybrid Scranimal names and the image creation tool Dall-E, I've created a fantastical fauna-filled fun project. The word ‘scran’ is British slang for food.

Check out the full project on my website, complete with David Attenborough-inspired scranimal descriptions!
    #2

    The Tomatoad

    Mr Dodd
    #3

    The Watermelephant

    Mr Dodd
    #4

    The Hippotato

    Mr Dodd
    #5

    The Mangorilla

    Mr Dodd
    #6

    The Mange Toucan

    Mr Dodd
    #7

    The Snakewell Tart

    Mr Dodd
    #8

    The Crumblebee

    Mr Dodd
    #9

    The Asparagoose

    Mr Dodd
    #10

    The Croissant

    Mr Dodd
    #11

    The Chocodile

    Mr Dodd
    #12

    The Avocowdo

    Mr Dodd
    #13

    The Marzipanda

    Mr Dodd
    #14

    The Peagull

    Mr Dodd
    #15

    The Puffalo Pastry

    Mr Dodd
    #16

    The Cucumbear

    Mr Dodd
    #17

    The Butterfry

    Mr Dodd
    #18

    The Mascarpony

    Mr Dodd
    #19

    The Wasabee

    Mr Dodd
    #20

    The Tiramisoodle

    Mr Dodd
    #21

    The Black Forest Cateau

    Mr Dodd
    #22

    The Guacamole

    Mr Dodd
    #23

    The Chocolate Fudge Snake

    Mr Dodd
    #24

    The Pecangaroo

    Mr Dodd
    #25

    The Yogoat

    Mr Dodd
    #26

    The Panacotter

    Mr Dodd
