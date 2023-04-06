Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Create Steampunk-Inspired Lamps By Combining The Past And The Future In An Aesthetically Pleasing, But Unique Style
I Create Steampunk-Inspired Lamps By Combining The Past And The Future In An Aesthetically Pleasing, But Unique Style

Welcome to my workshop, where the charm of the old world is combined with modern technology. Our unique collection of handmade lamps will take you into the world of Victorian elegance, industrial perseverance, and mechanical wonder. Our lamps are not just beautiful, they are functional works of art.

Steampunk lamp Brooklyn

Steampunk lamp Brooklyn

Steampunk lamp Camelot

Steampunk lamp Camelot

Steampunk lamp Benjamin

Steampunk lamp Benjamin

Steampunk lamp Luna

Steampunk lamp Galileo

Steampunk lamp 9 3/4

Steampunk lamp 9 3/4

Steampunk lamp Lucerna

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Also on Bored Panda