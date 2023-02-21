I've always been fascinated by the world of cinema. From classic Hollywood to modern independent movies, there's something about the art of visual storytelling that captivates me.

Under my pseudonym, "Indiana Gump," I've created a series of mashup images that celebrate the iconic and unforgettable moments from the world of cinema. I take elements from different famous movie stills and combine them to create a new and unexpected image.

Each of my pieces is a tribute to the films and filmmakers that have inspired me throughout my life. Whether it's a classic Hollywood film or an independent gem, I aim to capture the essence of these works and distill them into a single image that speaks to their enduring power and influence.

What I love about creating these mashup images is the process of discovery. As I explore countless stills and scenes from cinema history, I'm constantly surprised and delighted by the connections and contrasts that emerge between them.

So here are some of my works which I hope will inspire others to explore and appreciate the vast and varied world of cinema. Whether you're a lifelong cinephile or a newcomer to the art form, there's always something new and exciting to discover in the world of film.

More info: tumblr.com

#1

Back To The Deadpool

#2

Joker Actually

#3

Indiana Gump And The Box Of Chocolate

#4

North By Titanic

#5

300 Psycho

#6

The Black Knight Rises

#7

Dirty Jaws

#8

T For Thriller

#9

Lala Runner

#10

Die It Hard

#11

Clocwork Instinct

#12

Eternal Beauty Of The American Mind

#13

Gravity Wall-E

#14

The Little Madmax

