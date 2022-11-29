Hello friends. For those who may not know, I am an artist from Ukraine, and I have been creating glass figurines of animals and insects for over 7 years.

Now I have the opportunity to write this post thanks to the diesel generator, which provides my house and workshop with electricity every day.

However, I did not come here to complain. On the contrary, I want to bring you a pinch of inspiration and motivation.

Here is a selection of photos of my creations, my favorite glass spiders.

