Hi, I'm here again! I wonder if there are people here who, like me (in September), are anticipating a spooky October and all that festive Halloween stuff? I can't wait to finally decorate my workplace with the glass spider figurines I made myself. It's something of a miracle.

In fact, I'm not the only one to have thought of this, many of my customers order pendants (you'll have a chance to see them below) with spiders and use them as Halloween decorations for the home. Often it's a spider that looks like it's dangling from a web somewhere in the corner of the room. I bet it looks pretty creepy in the dark.

You can check out some of the spiders made of glass below!

More info: Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
Alaskatgal
Alaskatgal
Community Member
6 hours ago

Whoa!! These are all 😳 When I first saw that photo of a large spider on your hand, my stomach lurched into my throat! Once I calmed down and realized ‘it is glass’…whew! Impressive, VERY impressive!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#3

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#4

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#5

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#6

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#7

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#8

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#9

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#10

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#11

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#12

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#13

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#14

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
Alaskatgal
Alaskatgal
Community Member
6 hours ago

This one is too realistic!

0
0points
reply
#15

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#16

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#17

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#18

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#19

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#20

I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

miniatureglass Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!