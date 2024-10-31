ADVERTISEMENT

Hello everyone! A few facts about cross stitch:

Cross stitch has deep historical roots. Its origins can be traced back to ancient times when people used threads to decorate clothes and create ritual objects. Crossstitch has had its own unique styles and meanings in different cultures. Today, this art continues to evolve, combining tradition with modern trends.

Cross-stitching brings many psychological benefits. The process of embroidery helps reduce stress and anxiety and promotes relaxation and meditation. Repetitive movements and concentration on small details allow you to escape from everyday worries and immerse yourself in the world of creativity. This makes embroidery a great way to express yourself and release emotions.

Cross-stitching can bring people together. There are clubs and communities where enthusiasts share their work, experiences, and techniques. Joint embroidery classes help strengthen friendships and make new acquaintances. In addition, many masters organize master classes where they can teach beginners, passing on their knowledge and skills.

Thus, cross-stitching is not just a hobby, but a multifaceted art that enriches a person's life. Today I want to show you 40 of my favorite patterns.

Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I Create Cross-Stitch Patterns, And Here Are 40 Of My Easy-To-Follow Patterns

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Julie
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!