My name is Aleks Reba, and I'm a creative director from Germany. On my free time, I used to create different kinds of art (illustrations, photography). I also combine different techniques.

But after taking a lot of beautiful flower macros, I decided I wanted to take a deeper look into our beautiful nature. I thought that using x-rays would be a good idea. Almost all of these cool photos of flowers that I found where black&white or slightly colored. So I wanted to try it on my own.

First problem was finding the equipment that I could use for my x-ray images. After searching and asking a lot of institutions, I found a local medical facility which agreed to help me out by operating the technical stuff (because only medical facilities and trained staff are allowed to use this kind of x-ray equipment).

After several times of trial and error, I got some handy results. The unique art was created by using digital mammography.

With this technology, it was possible to see through all parts of pretty flowers and plants. With the use of digital post-processing, I turned the black&white into vivid images.

#1

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I love this. My favorite color, so delicate.

#2

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
#3

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

That´s a Alstroemeria commonly called the Peruvian lily or lily of the Incas.

#4

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Even thistles can be beautiful.

#5

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
26 minutes ago

The Bird of Paradise in it's glory.

#6

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
#7

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

This is a golden daisy flower

#8

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
#9

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

As you might guess this is hibiscus.

#10

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Natures trumpets.

#11

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

Looks like a brain but it is a hortensia

#12

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
#13

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

This sunflower seems to on fire

#14

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
17 minutes ago

The blacks and yellows look almost menacing yet beautiful.

#15

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

This one is a flamingo flower

#16

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

Looks like a ghost painted it. It is a Lily

#17

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
15 minutes ago

So delicate.

#18

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

This one is a Bromelia

#19

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

A single blossom of a Lily

#20

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
#21

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

Watch out when trying to grab a tweasle their´re quite itchy ^^

#22

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

Two callas

#23

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

The stem of a gerbera is almost like a straw

#24

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

Could be a torch but it is a Gladiola

#25

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Behold natures beauty.

#26

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

This ia a single closed blossom of a Lily

#27

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

This is a Brugmansia or Delivs Trumpet also known as Devil's Apple.

#28

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
IamAleks (Submission author)
IamAleks
Community Member
3 years ago

Seem like a bird but that´s a Strelizia

#29

17 Pictures Of Plants That I Took Using X-Ray

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The sun shines within me.

#30

I Create Colourful Art By Using X-Rays!

IamAleks
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
8 minutes ago

looks like a Dragonfly.

Note: this post originally had 38 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

