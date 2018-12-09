My name is Aleks Reba, and I'm a creative director from Germany. On my free time, I used to create different kinds of art (illustrations, photography). I also combine different techniques.

But after taking a lot of beautiful flower macros, I decided I wanted to take a deeper look into our beautiful nature. I thought that using x-rays would be a good idea. Almost all of these cool photos of flowers that I found where black&white or slightly colored. So I wanted to try it on my own.

First problem was finding the equipment that I could use for my x-ray images. After searching and asking a lot of institutions, I found a local medical facility which agreed to help me out by operating the technical stuff (because only medical facilities and trained staff are allowed to use this kind of x-ray equipment).

After several times of trial and error, I got some handy results. The unique art was created by using digital mammography.

With this technology, it was possible to see through all parts of pretty flowers and plants. With the use of digital post-processing, I turned the black&white into vivid images.

More info: Instagram | lanuma.com