Exactly four years ago, on February 1st, 2020, I accidentally discovered the ITP Challenge group. This group consists of incredible individuals who inspire face painters to participate in daily face-painting challenges. Four years and over 730 paintings later, I still find myself reaching for my brushes and paints every day. Most of my paintings are modest, simple doodles (visible on my Instagram), but occasionally, I manage to create something more substantial.

Few more of my body paintings I've made since 2021 (see previous article on Bored Panda too)!

More info: Instagram

#1

Luna

Justyna Neko
#2

Melting Wicked Witch

Justyna Neko
#3

The Hourglass Sanatorium

Justyna Neko
#4

Bullseyes

Justyna Neko
#5

Snow Leopard

Justyna Neko
#6

Art

Justyna Neko
#7

Windows

Justyna Neko
#8

Forest Tattoo

Justyna Neko
#9

Neon Witch II

Justyna Neko
#10

Water Creature

Justyna Neko
#11

Miss Devil

Justyna Neko
#12

Coffee And Cigarettes

Justyna Neko
#13

Neon Pumpkin

Justyna Neko
#14

Kindred

Justyna Neko
#15

Fma

Justyna Neko
#16

America Beauty

Justyna Neko
#17

Neon Skull

Justyna Neko
#18

Neon Runes II

Justyna Neko
#19

Neon Clown

Justyna Neko
#20

Neon Witch

Justyna Neko
#21

Neon Sun And Moon

Justyna Neko
#22

Runes

Justyna Neko
#23

Apokawixa

Justyna Neko
#24

Neon Runes

Justyna Neko
