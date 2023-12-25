I Paint Body Art On Myself, Here Are My 24 Favorites Since 2021
Exactly four years ago, on February 1st, 2020, I accidentally discovered the ITP Challenge group. This group consists of incredible individuals who inspire face painters to participate in daily face-painting challenges. Four years and over 730 paintings later, I still find myself reaching for my brushes and paints every day. Most of my paintings are modest, simple doodles (visible on my Instagram), but occasionally, I manage to create something more substantial.
Few more of my body paintings I've made since 2021 (see previous article on Bored Panda too)!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.