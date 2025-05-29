Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)
Detailed art painting of a large ocean wave with boats and a snow-covered mountain in the background.
User submission
Art

I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

sindhuja Mreoww
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a rainy monsoon day, and I was sitting at home, lazing about, doing absolutely nothing. I was just recovering from pneumonia, you see, and had to rest up as much as possible. The effect? I was bored out of my mind, leading me to beat my own record and spend more time on Bored Panda than ever. I was seeing all these wonderful lists about comic artists, AITAH drama, memes, weird SHEIN fashion, yadayadaya.

So I thought, what was stopping me from making my own content? That is, my art. Really, what was? Yes, BP does have many truly impressive lists of absolutely stunning artworks that make me conscious about my own, and I don’t even invest much time in my own art, not as much as I’d like to, anyway.

But I like my art. I’ve been drawing and doodling on every surface I could find since forever, however cliched that sounds. From giving myself detailed gel pen tattoos when I was bored in school to signing up for an actual art class later on, art became a part of my personality. And I think I’d like to share some of it, now. Plus, knowing how sweet and encouraging some of you all are makes me feel so much better about it and gives me confidence. So, here it is. My first ever post, and hopefully, not last. Here’s a tiny preview into my artworks.

RELATED:

    Did a recreation of “The Great Wave of Kanagawa” on a jewelery box

    I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I’m not entirely confident with making truly original artworks, so I use random google references for now, like my painting of the Buddha based off some stock photo.

    I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

    I love using photography award winners as art references. The original photo is one taken by photographer Suhas Nair, and this is my painting of it.

    I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

    Same for this one. Original is a Francis A Wiley photograph. This is also only my second attempt at charcoal, so I think it’s fine for a start

    I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you haven’t figured it out already, I live in India

    I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wanted to do something different, so I picked a ballpoint pen. I’ve had enough practice from dull schooldays

    I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

    Another tiny jewelery box I painted with acrylic paint

    I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

    A ballpoint pen portrait of dancer Rukmini Vijaykumar

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    12

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    12

    Open list comments

    0

    Mreoww

    Mreoww

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Mreoww

    Mreoww

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Art
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Art Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda