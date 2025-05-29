I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)
It was a rainy monsoon day, and I was sitting at home, lazing about, doing absolutely nothing. I was just recovering from pneumonia, you see, and had to rest up as much as possible. The effect? I was bored out of my mind, leading me to beat my own record and spend more time on Bored Panda than ever. I was seeing all these wonderful lists about comic artists, AITAH drama, memes, weird SHEIN fashion, yadayadaya.
So I thought, what was stopping me from making my own content? That is, my art. Really, what was? Yes, BP does have many truly impressive lists of absolutely stunning artworks that make me conscious about my own, and I don’t even invest much time in my own art, not as much as I’d like to, anyway.
But I like my art. I’ve been drawing and doodling on every surface I could find since forever, however cliched that sounds. From giving myself detailed gel pen tattoos when I was bored in school to signing up for an actual art class later on, art became a part of my personality. And I think I’d like to share some of it, now. Plus, knowing how sweet and encouraging some of you all are makes me feel so much better about it and gives me confidence. So, here it is. My first ever post, and hopefully, not last. Here’s a tiny preview into my artworks.
