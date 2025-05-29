I Create Art In My Free Time And Couldn’t Resist Sharing It (8 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a rainy monsoon day, and I was sitting at home, lazing about, doing absolutely nothing. I was just recovering from pneumonia, you see, and had to rest up as much as possible. The effect? I was bored out of my mind, leading me to beat my own record and spend more time on Bored Panda than ever. I was seeing all these wonderful lists about comic artists, AITAH drama, memes, weird SHEIN fashion, yadayadaya.

So I thought, what was stopping me from making my own content? That is, my art. Really, what was? Yes, BP does have many truly impressive lists of absolutely stunning artworks that make me conscious about my own, and I don’t even invest much time in my own art, not as much as I’d like to, anyway.

But I like my art. I’ve been drawing and doodling on every surface I could find since forever, however cliched that sounds. From giving myself detailed gel pen tattoos when I was bored in school to signing up for an actual art class later on, art became a part of my personality. And I think I’d like to share some of it, now. Plus, knowing how sweet and encouraging some of you all are makes me feel so much better about it and gives me confidence. So, here it is. My first ever post, and hopefully, not last. Here’s a tiny preview into my artworks.

Did a recreation of “The Great Wave of Kanagawa” on a jewelery box

I’m not entirely confident with making truly original artworks, so I use random google references for now, like my painting of the Buddha based off some stock photo.

I love using photography award winners as art references. The original photo is one taken by photographer Suhas Nair, and this is my painting of it.

Same for this one. Original is a Francis A Wiley photograph. This is also only my second attempt at charcoal, so I think it’s fine for a start

If you haven’t figured it out already, I live in India

Wanted to do something different, so I picked a ballpoint pen. I’ve had enough practice from dull schooldays

Another tiny jewelery box I painted with acrylic paint

A ballpoint pen portrait of dancer Rukmini Vijaykumar

