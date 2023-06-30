I Combined Light And Water To Create These Images About Rare Chalk Streams (12 Pics)

Crystal clear chalk streams intertwine and weave throughout the counties of Dorset and Hampshire in Southern England, right near my home. I began my Chalk Streams series in 2020. I spent the next three years tracing the intricate paths of these rivers from their network of small streams and tributaries to the wide, fast-flowing currents of the Frome, the Piddle, the Itchen, and the Test.

Recently, the renowned David Attenborough described chalk streams as "one of the rarest habitats on Earth." It's astonishing to think that there are just over 200 chalk streams globally, with 85% of them found right here in the UK. The rainfall on the highly permeable chalk seeps into the ground, filtering through the bedrock and emerging as crystal clear, mineral-rich water lower down the slope. This phenomenon is often described as "gin clear" due to its clarity.

Chalk Streams are characterised by their wide and shallow nature, with cool and stable waters flowing over gravel beds. They create a unique ecosystem, supporting a diverse range of wild creatures. In terms of ecological importance, they have been compared to rainforests and coral reefs.

In my series, I overlay the light from the surface of the sea onto these rivers, symbolising the intrusion of destructive human impacts such as climate change, rising sea levels, pollution, water abstraction, and farm runoff. These beguiling sparkles serve as a reminder of the insidious nature of these pressures, constantly altering and damaging our precious natural spaces. They call for change and, while reflecting deep concerns about the urgency of the climate crisis, they also embody a resilient hope for the future.

More info: elliedavies.co.uk