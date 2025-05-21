I Carried 50 Lbs Of Handmade Artwork Into The Oregon Wilderness For The Best Mother’s Day Surprise Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

On Mother’s Day, I hiked 50 pounds of handmade glass and ceramic artwork into the Oregon wilderness to one of the Pacific Northwest’s most astounding hidden wonders: the Tamolitch Blue Pool. You walk around a mossy bend and there it is—a deep, sapphire basin glowing with an impossible brightness. Its vivid hue doesn’t come from pigment, but from light itself—depth and clarity bending wavelengths into something startling and rare.

Instead of RSVPs, I hid large blue eggs along the trail. Hikers who found them were invited to a surprise cliffside picnic overlooking the water, where they dined on naturally blue foods: dark blueberry cake, vivid blue iced tea, all surrounded by artwork inspired by the rarest blues of the Northwest: the tiny blue butterflies that live in the mountains, and the shimmer of blue birds’ wings.

It was a celebration of wonder in its purest form—a gift of color, sky, and spring, offered to those willing to look closely.

More info: Patreon.com

