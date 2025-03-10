ADVERTISEMENT

I think the wizard made a mistake in the spell.

I just love the circus.

More info: Etsy

RELATED:

    The Wizard’s Room

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not my circus, not my monkeys

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    I Am An Artist Who Makes Dioramas; Here Are My Wizard's Room And Circus

    Image credits: mymixedmess

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!