I started sewing when I was four. Barbie clothes gave way to my clothes, and then I discovered quilting. I design my own patterns, use new or old fabrics, and embellish with beads, lace, velvet, and whatever else I think will look nice. Baby quilts always get a bunny in the pocket. All of the quilts are hand-quilted (or tied) and take up to 4 months to finish. And all of the larger quilts have an Easter Egg that may not be visible in these photographs. I really hope you enjoy them.