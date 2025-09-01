ADVERTISEMENT

I started sewing when I was four. Barbie clothes gave way to my clothes, and then I discovered quilting. I design my own patterns, use new or old fabrics, and embellish with beads, lace, velvet, and whatever else I think will look nice. Baby quilts always get a bunny in the pocket. All of the quilts are hand-quilted (or tied) and take up to 4 months to finish. And all of the larger quilts have an Easter Egg that may not be visible in these photographs. I really hope you enjoy them.

#1

    #2

    Satin

    Satin

    #3

    Bunny!

    Bunny!

    #4

    Falling Apart

    Falling Apart

    #5

    Green Glass Beads

    Green Glass Beads

    #6

    Cthulhu Mermaid Bunny

    Cthulhu Mermaid Bunny

    #7

    Wedding Presents

    Wedding Presents

    #8

    Pride

    Pride

    #9

    Wooly - Made With Fabric Swatchs From A Men's Clothier

    Wooly - Made With Fabric Swatchs From A Men's Clothier

    #10

    So Many Bunnies!

    So Many Bunnies!

    #11

    Minnesota Nights

    Minnesota Nights

    #12

    Science V. Intelligent Design

    Science V. Intelligent Design

    #13

    A

    A

    #14

    Space Kitty

    Space Kitty

    #15

    Scrappy

    Scrappy

    #16

    Hippy Baby

    Hippy Baby

    #17

    For An Architect

    For An Architect

    #18

    Levitation

    Levitation

    #19

    Minecraft

    Minecraft

    #20

    First Quilt

    First Quilt

    #21

    The Center Of The Floor In The Quire Of My Church, Replicated In A Quilt

    The Center Of The Floor In The Quire Of My Church, Replicated In A Quilt

    #22

    Anniversary Quilt

    Anniversary Quilt

    #23

    Hollyhocks

    Hollyhocks

    #24

    Llama Drama

    Llama Drama

    #25

    More Bunnies

    More Bunnies

    #26

    Watermelon

    Watermelon

    #27

    All That Jazz

    All That Jazz

    #28

    400 Pieces Of Pi

    400 Pieces Of Pi

    #29

    Jilly

    Jilly

    #30

    Brooklyn

    Brooklyn

    #31

    Marge

    Marge

    #32

    Pink And Yellow Scrappy

    Pink And Yellow Scrappy

    #33

    Grandmillennial

    Grandmillennial

    #34

    Block A Day

    Block A Day

    #35

    Morse Code

    Morse Code

    #36

    Reddit Bacon Secret Santa

    Reddit Bacon Secret Santa

    #37

    Red, White, & Blue

    Red, White, & Blue

    #38

    Batman

    Batman

    #39

    A

    A

    #40

    A

    A

