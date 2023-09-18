Husky Leads Owner Into The Woods And Brings Her To A Sealed Box Filled With Stray Kittens

Banner is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky who helps her mom, Whitney Braley, as a medical-psychiatric service dog. She has been with Whitney since she was a puppy and she is trained to be alert during PTSD episodes and anxiety attacks. Whitney suffers from anxiety attacks caused by her post-traumatic stress disorder, and Banner helps her calm down and leads her away from crowded places. She can detect migraines and variances in blood pressure as well.

Banner, being the helpful and devoted dog that she is, made a touching effort to rescue newborn kittens from dying in a sealed cardboard box in the woods near their home.

One she kept tugging on Whitney’s dress, in an effort to catch her attention. After Whitney finally decided to follow her, she led her into the woods and to a sealed cardboard box, when Whitney opened it, she found 7 ice-cold newborn kitties that would’ve died soon if they hadn’t rescued them.

More info: kingdomofdoggos.com

Whitney and Banner brought the kitties home and nursed them back to health. Banner has been extremely protective of the rescue kittens and acted as their mother during their recovery. Now the kittens are healthy and are being rehomed so they can have their forever family

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

The kittens were not moving and meowing. They were cold but still alive.

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com