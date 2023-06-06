“I Was So Confused”: Wife Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Refusing To Wear Husband’s “Hilarious” Yet Humiliating Gift
Gifts can be a hit or miss, as far as we know. Whether it’s a book, a piece of clothing or a gag gift, there’s always a possibility that the recipient might not be as thrilled about it as you had hoped.
And this is exactly what happened when u/Throwaway920390 received a rather puzzling gift from her breadwinning husband, who appears to have a wicked sense of humor. “He told me it would be hilarious if I wore it and I should lighten up. I gave it a nervous laugh and told him I thought it was funny too,” she writes in her recent “Am I The [Jerk]” post. Of course, she didn’t get the joke and that’s when things got a bit heated, requiring assistance from the gleefully judgy AITA community.
Stay-at-home wife shared how she and her husband got into an argument over his unexpected gift
Image credits: westend61 (not the actual photo)
The husband lashed out at her for not getting the joke which she thought was rather humiliating
Image credits: avidpradoperucha (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)
Image source: Throwaway920390
That this woman is asking if she's an AH for not wanting to play along with his sick idea tells me that she is lacking some self esteem, and her husband knows it, and is working it. He played it off as a "joke", but then proceeded to pressure her and then pout and sulk when she held her ground. He doesn't respect her, and I fear she doesn't respect herself enough to hold her ground and feel good doing so.
And you ruuuun, you run so far awaaaayyy..
The husband is a d**k on feet. You've been demoted to a house-ho, sorry for my wording. Leave, because he has zero respect for you. I don't care if it was meant as a joke, you don't ask someone to dress skanky in front of their friends just to be funny, that's demeaning and insulting (unless you specifically agreed upon it beforehand and it's something you both want to do). I'd gift him a pair of thongs and say "How funny would it be if you wore just this in front of my girl friends, can't you take a joke?" Jesus f*****g christ, this has my blood boiling.
That this woman is asking if she's an AH for not wanting to play along with his sick idea tells me that she is lacking some self esteem, and her husband knows it, and is working it. He played it off as a "joke", but then proceeded to pressure her and then pout and sulk when she held her ground. He doesn't respect her, and I fear she doesn't respect herself enough to hold her ground and feel good doing so.
And you ruuuun, you run so far awaaaayyy..
The husband is a d**k on feet. You've been demoted to a house-ho, sorry for my wording. Leave, because he has zero respect for you. I don't care if it was meant as a joke, you don't ask someone to dress skanky in front of their friends just to be funny, that's demeaning and insulting (unless you specifically agreed upon it beforehand and it's something you both want to do). I'd gift him a pair of thongs and say "How funny would it be if you wore just this in front of my girl friends, can't you take a joke?" Jesus f*****g christ, this has my blood boiling.