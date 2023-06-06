Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Was So Confused”: Wife Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Refusing To Wear Husband’s “Hilarious” Yet Humiliating Gift
31points
Gifts, Relationships4 hours ago

“I Was So Confused”: Wife Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Refusing To Wear Husband’s “Hilarious” Yet Humiliating Gift

Ignas Vieversys and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Gifts can be a hit or miss, as far as we know. Whether it’s a book, a piece of clothing or a gag gift, there’s always a possibility that the recipient might not be as thrilled about it as you had hoped.

And this is exactly what happened when u/Throwaway920390 received a rather puzzling gift from her breadwinning husband, who appears to have a wicked sense of humor. “He told me it would be hilarious if I wore it and I should lighten up. I gave it a nervous laugh and told him I thought it was funny too,” she writes in her recent “Am I The [Jerk]” post. Of course, she didn’t get the joke and that’s when things got a bit heated, requiring assistance from the gleefully judgy AITA community.

Stay-at-home wife shared how she and her husband got into an argument over his unexpected gift

Image credits: westend61 (not the actual photo)

The husband lashed out at her for not getting the joke which she thought was rather humiliating

Image credits: avidpradoperucha (not the actual photo)


Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)

Image source: Throwaway920390

People unanimously decided that the husband’s gift was a total miss

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That this woman is asking if she's an AH for not wanting to play along with his sick idea tells me that she is lacking some self esteem, and her husband knows it, and is working it. He played it off as a "joke", but then proceeded to pressure her and then pout and sulk when she held her ground. He doesn't respect her, and I fear she doesn't respect herself enough to hold her ground and feel good doing so.

1
1point
reply
Beck
Beck
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you ruuuun, you run so far awaaaayyy..

1
1point
reply
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The husband is a d**k on feet. You've been demoted to a house-ho, sorry for my wording. Leave, because he has zero respect for you. I don't care if it was meant as a joke, you don't ask someone to dress skanky in front of their friends just to be funny, that's demeaning and insulting (unless you specifically agreed upon it beforehand and it's something you both want to do). I'd gift him a pair of thongs and say "How funny would it be if you wore just this in front of my girl friends, can't you take a joke?" Jesus f*****g christ, this has my blood boiling.

0
0points
reply
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That this woman is asking if she's an AH for not wanting to play along with his sick idea tells me that she is lacking some self esteem, and her husband knows it, and is working it. He played it off as a "joke", but then proceeded to pressure her and then pout and sulk when she held her ground. He doesn't respect her, and I fear she doesn't respect herself enough to hold her ground and feel good doing so.

1
1point
reply
Beck
Beck
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you ruuuun, you run so far awaaaayyy..

1
1point
reply
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The husband is a d**k on feet. You've been demoted to a house-ho, sorry for my wording. Leave, because he has zero respect for you. I don't care if it was meant as a joke, you don't ask someone to dress skanky in front of their friends just to be funny, that's demeaning and insulting (unless you specifically agreed upon it beforehand and it's something you both want to do). I'd gift him a pair of thongs and say "How funny would it be if you wore just this in front of my girl friends, can't you take a joke?" Jesus f*****g christ, this has my blood boiling.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda