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Man Immediately Gets A Secret Paternity Test For Newborn Baby, Then Tests Wife By Asking For One
Young woman looking pensive and worried indoors, reflecting on secret paternity test and family trust issues.
Couples, Relationships

Man Immediately Gets A Secret Paternity Test For Newborn Baby, Then Tests Wife By Asking For One

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Some people have trust issues, often the result of bad previous experiences. However, actually going out there and accusing a partner of cheating, without a shred of evidence generally isn’t the best move, particularly when she is the mother of your two kids.

A woman asked the internet for advice after her husband, without any reason, started to insist that he should get a paternity test because he started to doubt his son was actually his. Readers thought his behavior was off and did their best to give her some suggestions. Later she shared an update on what happened next.

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    Some men have an intense fear of infidelity

    Image credits: stockboy / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one woman was shocked when her husband started to demand a paternity test

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    Image credits: senivpetro / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Bizon / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: youarethefather26

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    Some men get paranoid about paternity

    Trust is the quiet foundation of any relationship yet it often rests on the shaky ground of perception and biological expectation. Paternity doubt often stems from a complex intersection of evolutionary biology and social conditioning. While mothers have the physiological certainty of childbirth, fathers historically relied on visual cues and social testimony to confirm their biological link to their offspring. This phenomenon is known as paternity uncertainty and it remains a powerful undercurrent in modern relationships. Research suggests that men are statistically more prone to invest resources in children who they believe resemble them physically. This drive is not necessarily a conscious choice but rather a deeply rooted survival mechanism designed to ensure that a man is providing for his own genetic lineage. When a child arrives with physical traits that do not immediately mirror the father, especially in multiracial families where the range of possible outcomes is vast, this biological alarm can trigger a disproportionate emotional response.

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    The genetics of skin color are far more intricate than many people realize because it is a polygenic trait. This means that multiple genes work together to determine the amount of melanin in the skin of a child. In a multiracial partnership, the deck of genetic cards is shuffled in ways that can produce siblings with dramatically different appearances. One child might inherit a more even blend of parental traits while another might lean heavily toward one side of the ancestral spectrum. Geneticists often point out that because there are many different genes governing human pigmentation, it is entirely possible for two children from the same parents to look like they belong to different families. However, the emotional brain often overrides these scientific realities in favor of immediate visual confirmation. The sudden appearance of a child who lacks expected physical markers can feel like a direct contradiction of the truth to someone who is unprepared for the randomness of heredity.

    In the presence of existing relationship friction, a lack of physical resemblance can act as a catalyst for a total breakdown in communication. Psychologists often observe that when a foundation of trust is already thin, any perceived anomaly becomes evidence of betrayal rather than a simple quirk of nature. This is particularly visible when a father feels a sense of social pressure or fears the judgment of his community.

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    It’s hard to sustain a relationship without real trust

    The prospect of raising a child that is not his own carries a heavy weight of perceived humiliation that can drive a man to drastic actions. This reaction is frequently a defense mechanism against the overwhelming fear of being deceived in one of the most vulnerable areas of his life. For some, the visual evidence is so jarring that it creates a state of cognitive dissonance where they can no longer trust their own history with their partner.

    The request for a paternity test is frequently viewed by mothers as an ultimate insult because it directly challenges their integrity and the sanctity of the bond. Yet, from a psychological perspective, many experts suggest that the demand for proof is less about accusing the partner and more about silencing a primal anxiety. When a man asks for a test, he is often seeking a definitive end to a loop of intrusive thoughts that he cannot control. While the refusal of such a test might feel like a principled stand for the mother, it often reinforces the suspicions of the father. Research in family dynamics suggests that once the seed of doubt is planted, it rarely withers on its own. Without the objective clarity of DNA results, the shadow of uncertainty can linger for decades and poison the relationship between the father and the child.

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    Navigating these waters requires a delicate balance of empathy for the biological insecurities of a father and respect for the undeniable reality of a mother. It is a modern tragedy when the wonders of genetic diversity are mistaken for a lack of fidelity. Understanding that skin color is a spectrum rather than a binary outcome can help bridge the gap between fear and fact. Ultimately, the survival of the family unit often depends on whether both partners can move past the initial shock to address the underlying insecurities that allowed doubt to take root in the first place. Choosing to address the fear with evidence rather than anger might be the only way to preserve the trust that was so easily shaken.

    Some readers had a few suggestions and they chatted in the comments

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    People thought, test or not, they needed counselling

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    Later, she shared an update

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    Image credits: COPPERTIST WU / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: cdc / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: youarethefather26

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    Readers were happy they were starting to work it out

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    Reddit comment advising against delaying therapy to avoid becoming a single mom, discussing relationship salvage and readiness to leave.

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    A year later there was another update

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    Image credits: Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: daria1life / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: youarethefather26

    Commenters who read the story later shared their thoughts

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    Poll Question

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    What do you think ?
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to hang around with two brothers whose mother was a dark-skinned Sri Lankan and their father was a very white Brit. The elder brother was almost as dark as his mother and the younger almost as white as his father. A lot of people used to express doubt that they really were full brothers. What was funny was that they would tell the doubters that the elder one was actually white from the waist down and the younger was only white above the waist...and more than a few people believed them.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they had a sense of humor.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having been involved in one of these, unfortunately mixed race babies don't immediately show dark and the kids don't show up mocha. It's distressing for the mom.

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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not like they're from South Africa where a 100% Zulu person and a white person of 99% European ancestry will come out with an in-between child (my cousin's son and his wife have 3 girls who came out exactly like that - gorgeous little girls!!). American Black people have much more Europe-descended genes than people from actual Africa. But even then, it's not always exact. I know a child with a white mom and black dad who looks like any white person *except* for skin colour. All her features look on the European side, has beautiful, black, but *straight* hair... and dark skin. Genetics is amazing when you think about it. (Also, because Coloured people are a thing - see Trevor Noah talk about it in "The Daywalker" - most South Africans neither notice nor care.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to hang around with two brothers whose mother was a dark-skinned Sri Lankan and their father was a very white Brit. The elder brother was almost as dark as his mother and the younger almost as white as his father. A lot of people used to express doubt that they really were full brothers. What was funny was that they would tell the doubters that the elder one was actually white from the waist down and the younger was only white above the waist...and more than a few people believed them.

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they had a sense of humor.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having been involved in one of these, unfortunately mixed race babies don't immediately show dark and the kids don't show up mocha. It's distressing for the mom.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not like they're from South Africa where a 100% Zulu person and a white person of 99% European ancestry will come out with an in-between child (my cousin's son and his wife have 3 girls who came out exactly like that - gorgeous little girls!!). American Black people have much more Europe-descended genes than people from actual Africa. But even then, it's not always exact. I know a child with a white mom and black dad who looks like any white person *except* for skin colour. All her features look on the European side, has beautiful, black, but *straight* hair... and dark skin. Genetics is amazing when you think about it. (Also, because Coloured people are a thing - see Trevor Noah talk about it in "The Daywalker" - most South Africans neither notice nor care.

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