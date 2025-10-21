Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It’s Too Late”: Man Loses Attraction To Wife Of 20 Years Due To Her Extensive Cosmetic Procedures
Couple having an emotional argument on couch, wife in yellow sweater pushing away husband, husband unattracted plastic surgery wife.
Couples, Relationships

“It’s Too Late”: Man Loses Attraction To Wife Of 20 Years Due To Her Extensive Cosmetic Procedures

Every single person has insecurities or things they’d probably like to change about themselves, which can be solved by self-acceptance, hard work, or even cosmetic procedures. The only problem is that once you go down the route of plastic surgery, it might be hard to stop getting work done.

This is what a man realized after his wife of twenty years underwent multiple cosmetic surgeries, which made him lose his attraction to her. She also realized something was wrong and issued an ultimatum, which left him even more confused.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Even though marriages are meant to weather good times and bad times, there might be bumps in the road that are tougher to deal with

    Couple sharing a tender moment indoors with drinks, highlighting husband unattracted plastic surgery wife relationship tensions.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that he has always been attracted to his wife of twenty years, but after she started getting cosmetic procedures, something changed

    Man expressing feelings of being unattracted to wife after her extensive plastic surgery in a long-term marriage.

    Text excerpt discussing changes in a wife’s appearance after plastic surgery and husband feeling unattracted.

    Alt text: Sad woman with a forced smile after plastic surgery, reflecting husband unattracted to his wife’s changed appearance

    Text excerpt describing husband unattracted to wife after plastic surgery, mentioning lip fillers and changed feelings.

    Text excerpt about husband feeling unattracted after wife’s plastic surgery including cheek fillers and nose job.

    Woman in white bandeau undergoing cosmetic laser treatment, representing husband unattracted plastic surgery wife concerns.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Within five years, the poster’s wife got botox, lip fillers, a nose job, cheek fillers, and chest augmentation surgery all of which completely changed her look

    Text excerpt describing a wife’s plastic surgery transformation causing husband unattraction, focusing on exaggerated changes.

    Woman with plastic surgery looking in mirror, husband feeling unattracted, highlighting relationship challenges after changes.

    Text expressing a husband feeling unattracted to his wife after plastic surgery, reflecting on changes in appearance.

    Text excerpt describing a wife's changing social media popularity and husband unattracted after plastic surgery.

    Text excerpt about a husband feeling unattracted to wife after plastic surgery, discussing appearance and therapy.

    Woman in yellow sweater turning away in frustration while husband in blue shirt reaches out, showing unattracted tension.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Since the man lost his attraction, he kept asking his wife why she felt the need to undergo so many surgeries, and she stated that it made her feel better

    Text excerpt about a husband feeling unattracted after his plastic surgery wife questions his decreased intimacy.

    Text discussing relationship issues where husband feels unattracted to wife after plastic surgery, causing intimacy decline.

    Text expressing love and commitment despite issues of husband unattracted to plastic surgery wife in a heartfelt message.

    Text excerpt on a white background discussing attraction and confronting feelings related to husband unattracted plastic surgery wife.

    Text showing a husband expressing feeling unattracted to his wife due to her plastic surgery changes.

    Image credits:

    Unfortunately, the poster’s wife must have noticed something was wrong and told him that if he didn’t become more intimate with her, she’d open their relationship

    After two decades of being together, the OP started getting concerned because he wasn’t as attracted to his wife anymore. The reason for this wasn’t her age or natural physical changes, but the fact that she had undergone multiple cosmetic procedures that had drastically altered her look.

    It’s definitely becoming more common for people to get plastic surgery, and many folks do it so that they can feel better about themselves and boost their confidence. Medical experts state that this kind of elective cosmetic work can also reduce peoples’ discontent about physical features that they always wished to change.

    Even though it might make the patient happy, the alteration to their physical features may be tough for their loved ones to handle. This is exactly what the OP felt because he could no longer recognize his wife’s smile or her face after the amount of work she had done. He also couldn’t say anything about it to her because she felt so much better due to the plastic surgery.

    This kind of change in one’s relationship dynamics can definitely happen due to cosmetic procedures and professionals state that this mainly occurs when one partner has a significant transformation. Sometimes, the other person might also feel jealous, insecure, or even inasequate after seeing how much their loved one has changed.

    Middle-aged man in a striped polo shirt looking stressed and contemplative, representing husband unattracted to plastic surgery wife.

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even though the man had asked his wife several times why she felt like she needed to alter her appearance this much, she mentioned that it made her feel much more content. That’s why he also felt stuck and didn’t want to broach his loss of attraction, because he knew it would probably dampen her joy.

    It might be difficult to talk about something like this, but psychologists explain that only through honest communication can a couple work through challenges in their relationship. It’s important not to put the blame on the other person, and simply focus on your feelings so that they can understand how their actions are affecting you. 

    Since the poster and his wife had clearly not communicated enough, she began to notice his lack of intimacy and felt bad about it. That’s why she issued an ultimatum about opening their relationship within a month, if he didn’t change his behavior. This put him in a difficult position because he felt that he couldn’t just manufacture attraction for her out of thin air.

    In long term relationships like this, it’s common for people to fall in and out of love with their partner, but they should never stop putting in the work to keep their connection alive. Hopefully the OP and his wife are able to sit down and have an honest chat so they can fix this roadblock in their marriage.

    What advice do you have for the poster, and do you think he can get over this loss of attraction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

    Folks were divided on the issue, with some feeling that the poster should be honest about his feelings, and others believing his relationship wouldn’t survive

    Reddit conversation about husband unattracted to plastic surgery wife discussing couples therapy and emotional challenges.

    Reddit conversation discussing husband unattracted to wife after multiple plastic surgery changes and concerns about mental health.

    Reddit comment discussion showing a husband unattracted after his wife's plastic surgery, expressing frustration and silence.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing husband unattracted to plastic surgery wife and concerns about honesty and marriage.

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing husband unattracted to plastic surgery changes in wife and emotional impact on their relationship.

    Reddit conversation discussing husband unattracted to plastic surgery changes in wife’s appearance and emotional connection.

    Comments discussing husband unattracted to wife after plastic surgery, addressing finances and marriage separation talks.

    Reddit conversation discussing husband unattracted to plastic surgery on wife and seeking therapist advice on relationship impact.

    Husband expressing lack of physical attraction to wife after plastic surgery, causing relationship problems.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship issues involving husband unattracted plastic surgery wife.

    Comment expressing that the wife may have self esteem issues and might need therapy related to husband unattracted plastic surgery.

    Comment discussing relationships and trust issues related to husband unattracted plastic surgery wife concerns.

    Comment suggesting honesty about feelings in husband unattracted plastic surgery wife discussion on an online forum.

    Comment advising honesty and couple's therapy when a husband feels unattracted to his wife after plastic surgery changes.

    Commenter Juli_2837 advising honesty about husband being unattracted due to wife's plastic surgery and suggesting therapy and reversal options.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising honesty about husband unattracted to wife after plastic surgery affecting libido and appearance.

    Comment text on a white background saying she has body dysmorphia and needs a therapist, related to husband unattracted plastic surgery wife.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Opening the marriage sounds like a really good solution if you want to stay married but outsource the s*x. But having a successful open marriage means better communication than this couple has right now. He needs to be honest about what he wants and doesn't want from her, and not just tell her what he wishes was true and hope she doesn't find out. It unusual (but getting more common) that plastic surgery has really shifted attraction levels but it's not an uncommon issue decades into marriage. Read some Dan Savage, but mostly be honest.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Show her side by side pictures of Jocelyn Wildenstein, before and after. A beautiful woman who became a sad monstrosity.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
