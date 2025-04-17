Woman Feels Smothered By Husband Wanting To Be On The Phone With Her Over 5 Hours A Day

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re in a relationship with another person, it’s preferable that you like spending time with them, because otherwise—what’s the point, right? Still, no matter how much you like to spend time together, remembering to spend some apart is important, too.

Apparently, the last message didn’t reach today’s OP’s husband. And that drives his wife mad. The man wants to be in contact with her basically 24/7, to the point where the woman simply runs out of what to talk about. Still, he doesn’t see a point in stopping. Sounds rather insufferable, doesn’t it?

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

While it’s always good when people in relationships like each other’s company, it’s important to remember that being at least a little bit apart is healthy, too

Share icon

Image credits: Artem Podrez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman’s husband has to drive a long road to work, and the whole time, he loves talking to her on the phone

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: engin akyurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While that would be kind of wholesome, in reality, it isn’t, as his rides take 5 hours or so

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

That means they have to talk to each other for such a long time, and when you already live together, how could you come up with more topics?

Image credits: LordOfAllBones

What’s even worse, every time the woman wants to do something else besides talking to her husband, he starts guilt-tripping her, saying that they have nothing to talk about

ADVERTISEMENT

Every week, the OP’s husband of 8 years drives hundreds of miles to work. Since that kind of trip takes quite a lot of time, he needs to come up with ways to entertain himself while driving. In such situations, some people opt for audiobooks, podcasts, music, brain games, and mental things like that.

The original poster’s husband doesn’t want any of this; instead, he would rather talk to his wife. While that would be rather wholesome, his drives are actually very long, and he wants to talk to her the whole time.

So, imagine having to talk continuously with someone you already live with for 5 hours or more. It’s more than normal to run out of topics to cover in such cases. If you spend most of the time just talking together, you don’t have enough experience to know what to discuss.

This is exactly what drives the OP mad – she just doesn’t have enough brain power (and ideas) to talk about for such a long time. After all, this trip is not just a one-time thing—it happens on a regular basis.

If she brings up her disdain for such activity to her husband, he starts whining about how they’re “another couple who have nothing to talk about.” This just enrages the post’s author more. Being in a relationship doesn’t mean talking almost non-stop 24/7, sometimes just being in each other’s company is more than enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, it’s healthy to spend at least a little time apart, as it’s important to remember that you’re more than just a person in a relationship—you’re your own person, too.

Share icon

Image credits: Zohre Nemati / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Not knowing how to spend time on your own and constantly relying on your partner for entertainment just screams codependent relationship. Some describe such relationships as substance abusers being addicted to the substance of their choice, only in this case, it’s a person.

And it is far from healthy—losing yourself for the sake of a relationship can have plenty of negative consequences—from low self-esteem to increased stress and regret that cause mental struggles.

While we don’t want to speculate about strangers’ relationships, the way OP described hers, it sounds like a codependent one. The husband wants to be constantly in contact with her, since she’s like the only friend he has, and he loses his cool when she doesn’t. This leads the woman to feel suffocated and want to nip this habit in the bud enough to complain about it online.

ADVERTISEMENT

People online said that the woman needs to start setting boundaries—such a situation can’t go on as it’s clearly making her lose her marbles. Everything shouldn’t revolve around what the husband wants—they need to find a compromise.

Since there’s no update, we can only hope that the post’s author took netizens’ advice and that it improved her life. After all, it’s always good to hope for the best, isn’t it?

Netizens pointed out that the woman needs to set boundaries as soon as possible, since the situation is far from healthy and will only get worse if it continues