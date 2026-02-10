Man Takes Advantage Of Wife’s Submissive Nature, Cries Foul After She Stands Up For Herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships are a two-way street, a give-and-take affair. Conversely, cracks in the foundation will begin to form once one partner shoulders most of the burden, much like what this wife did for her husband.

As a self-confessed people-pleaser, she had been his doormat for the years they’d been together. Their codependent marriage reached a crisis point when the woman began drawing the line and putting aside more time for herself.

But instead of acknowledging the problem, the husband began stonewalling, making her feel trapped. She has since turned to the Reddit community for possible answers.

One-sided marriages are bound to hit the rocks sooner or later

For this married couple, the wife had been accommodating with her husband, to a fault

She decided to set boundaries one day, to no avail

People-pleasing in relationships can often backfire

The woman admitted to being a people-pleaser, something she said she only realized after going through therapy for nine months. In her mind, she was being accommodating to her husband’s needs, something that is expected from every doting spouse.

However, being the people-pleaser she acknowledged she was may have backfired on her. According to licensed clinical professional counselor Myron Nelson, catering to other people’s needs while completely neglecting your own is a form of dishonesty.

“When you spend a lot of time with someone who doesn’t talk about what they want and need, it’s hard to trust them because you don’t know if they’re saying what they actually think or what they think you want to hear,” Nelson stated.

Nelson went on to describe people-pleasing as a “misguided lie,” noting that there is a time and a place for it, namely during job interviews or hosting dinner parties.

Former educator and author Dr. Ronald Riggio points to low self-esteem and low self-efficacy as personality factors that lead to people-pleasing. One thing he advises against is conflict avoidance.

“Be determined to resolve the conflict, either through compromising—asking each party to give up something and meet ‘halfway’—or through striving for a win-win outcome through collaboration,” he wrote.

But his number one tip, as most experts would, is to set boundaries. He particularly advises implementing a “three strikes and you’re out” rule because you must draw the line somewhere.

The wife had been doing her part in attending therapy and saying “enough is enough.” It is now up to the husband to address the problems from his end.

The woman responded to comments as readers offered their advice

Screenshot of a forum discussion about therapy communication and a partner’s awareness, highlighting submissive nature and standing up for oneself.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man taking advantage of his wife’s submissive nature and her standing up for herself.

Comment thread discussing relationship therapy and communication for couples dealing with submissive behavior and standing up for themselves.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man taking advantage of his wife’s submissive nature and relationship trust issues.

Screenshot of online comments discussing a man taking advantage of his wife’s submissive nature before she stands up for herself.

Online discussion about man taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature and her standing up for herself in marriage.

Commenter advising to stay strong against husband's resentment of wife's independence and submissive nature in marriage conflict.

Comment about a man taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature and her standing up for herself, promoting self-respect.

Comment on a social platform discussing communication during a man taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature situation.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman standing up against a man’s use of her submissive nature.

Comment text showing a wife standing up for herself after her husband's submissive nature is taken advantage of.

Man takes advantage of wife’s submissive nature, reacts negatively after she stands up for herself in relationship conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing toxic relationships and the man taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature.

Comment from user dragondude101 advising open communication to address relationship changes and avoid status quo games.

Comment on a forum post about a man taking advantage of his wife’s submissive nature and her standing up for herself.

Comment about boundaries and husband’s reaction after wife stands up for herself in a submissive relationship.

Man describes feeling pushed around in marriage due to wife’s submissive nature, then standing up for himself.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment emphasizing communication when a man takes advantage of wife’s submissive nature issues.

Comment highlighting a man taking advantage of his wife’s submissive nature and reacting negatively when she asserts boundaries.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man taking advantage of his wife’s submissive nature and relationship dynamics.

Comment about housework balance highlighting issues when a man takes advantage of wife’s submissive nature.

Comment text discussing a man taking advantage of a wife’s submissive nature and her standing up for herself.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man taking advantage of his wife’s submissive nature and relationship advice.

Comment discussing a therapist praising progress amid a man taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature and her standing up.

Comment about man taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature and her standing up for herself in a relationship.

Comment expressing frustration about men expecting submissive behavior from their wives and the irritation it causes.

Comment on a forum discussing a man's behavior towards his wife's submissive nature and her standing up for herself.

Text excerpt discussing a man taking advantage of wife's submissive nature and her standing up for herself.

Comment expressing feelings about taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature and standing up for herself in marriage.

Comment discussing a wife’s submissive nature and a man’s reaction after she stands up for herself in a relationship.

Comment about a man taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature and the impact when she stands up for herself.

Screenshot of a social media comment supporting a woman standing up against a man taking advantage of her submissive nature.

Comment sharing experience about a husband taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature and her standing up for herself.

Commenter shares experience of man taking advantage of wife’s submissive nature and her standing up for herself.

Comment expressing sympathy for a man upset about losing his wife's submissive nature and independence.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man exploiting his wife’s submissive nature and relationship dynamics.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing changes in personality after marriage and discomfort with assertiveness in relationships.

Screenshot of a forum discussion where a man takes advantage of wife’s submissive nature and reacts after she stands up for herself.

Comment explaining balance in a relationship, addressing submissive nature and standing up for oneself issues.