“He’s Clearly Bonkers”: Man Insists On Installing A Cat Flap, Wife Suspects It’s For His “Pet Fox”
Close-up of a pet fox being gently scratched, depicting a manu2019s insistence on installing a cat flap for his unusual pet.
Animals

“He’s Clearly Bonkers”: Man Insists On Installing A Cat Flap, Wife Suspects It’s For His “Pet Fox”

tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
In elementary school, I was incredibly upset to be the only kid in the class without a pet, so I immediately made up a story about having a “dwarf fox” at home (I didn’t have a clue what it might actually be, but it sounded cool). I was the star for a few weeks, but then, before an upcoming birthday party with guests, the fox reportedly passed away…

The only thing I didn’t take into account was that I forgot to warn my parents about this “pet,” so the other parents’ outbursts of grief caught them off guard. There are two morals to this story: always plan your lies carefully, and having any fox at home could bring you trouble. Unfortunately, the husband of the user SpottedDeer, the narrator of our story today, is apparently unaware of my wise fox warning.

More info: Mumsnet

    Telling outright lies to your spouse is definitely wrong, and trying to keep a wild animal at home as a pet is probably even more wrong

    Person gently scratching a content pet fox’s neck outdoors, relating to man installing cat flap for pet fox.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post and her husband have 2 cats, and recently, the man told her he wanted to put a cat flap in the front door for them

    Argument about installing a cat flap as husband feeds foxes, wife suspects cat flap is for pet fox, raising pest concerns.

    Argument about installing a cat flap as husband feeds foxes, wife suspects cat flap is for pet fox, raising pest concerns.

    Text describing a man insisting on installing a cat flap while his wife suspects it’s for his pet fox attachment.

    Text describing a man insisting on installing a cat flap while his wife suspects it’s for his pet fox attachment.

    Man insists on installing a cat flap in front door, wife suspects it's actually for his pet fox, sparking confusion.

    Man insists on installing a cat flap in front door, wife suspects it's actually for his pet fox, sparking confusion.

    Man insists on installing a cat flap on front door while wife suspects it’s actually for his pet fox.

    Man insists on installing a cat flap on front door while wife suspects it’s actually for his pet fox.

    Image credits: SpottedDeer

    Ginger and white cat sitting behind a newly installed cat flap in a wooden door with natural light.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman, however, suspected that this was being made mostly not for the cats but for the foxes

    Text excerpt discussing a man insisting on installing a cat flap, while his wife suspects it’s for his pet fox.

    Text excerpt discussing a man insisting on installing a cat flap, while his wife suspects it’s for his pet fox.

    Text excerpt describing a man feeding a fox, hoping to make it his pet, relating to installing a cat flap.

    Text excerpt describing a man feeding a fox, hoping to make it his pet, relating to installing a cat flap.

    Text excerpt discussing a man picking up a fox that runs off but returns for food in a pet fox and cat flap context.

    Text excerpt discussing a man picking up a fox that runs off but returns for food in a pet fox and cat flap context.

    Text excerpt about a man insisting on installing a cat flap, wife suspects it's for his pet fox.

    Text excerpt about a man insisting on installing a cat flap, wife suspects it's for his pet fox.

    Image credits: SpottedDeer

    Man crouching outdoors feeding a friendly pet fox, highlighting the unusual idea of installing a cat flap for a pet fox.

    Image credits: ganzevayna1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She saw the husband hand-feeding the foxes several times and found out he’s really obsessed with them

    Text on a white background stating a concern about a man's YouTube history filled with fox videos related to his pet fox.

    Text on a white background stating a concern about a man's YouTube history filled with fox videos related to his pet fox.

    Text excerpt discussing a man's kindness and mental health, related to installing a cat flap and pet fox suspicions.

    Text excerpt discussing a man's kindness and mental health, related to installing a cat flap and pet fox suspicions.

    Text about a man talking about pet foxes, adoption, and concerns about keeping them as pets shared on YouTube.

    Text about a man talking about pet foxes, adoption, and concerns about keeping them as pets shared on YouTube.

    Text on screen discussing concerns about installing a cat flap in the front door, related to pet fox suspicion.

    Text on screen discussing concerns about installing a cat flap in the front door, related to pet fox suspicion.

    Image credits: SpottedDeer

    Man looking frustrated while woman talks to him on sofa, illustrating debate about installing a cat flap for pet fox.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After being cornered, the man admitted that he wanted to make a pet of a wild fox – like his favorite YouTuber allegedly did

    Text discussing the security risks of a cat flap allowing access to unlock the front door by reaching through it.

    Text discussing the security risks of a cat flap allowing access to unlock the front door by reaching through it.

    Text discussing concerns about installing a cat flap to prevent entry of mice, rats, small dogs, or other cats.

    Text discussing concerns about installing a cat flap to prevent entry of mice, rats, small dogs, or other cats.

    Text about man insisting on installing a cat flap while wife suspects it's for his unusual pet fox in their home.

    Text about man insisting on installing a cat flap while wife suspects it's for his unusual pet fox in their home.

    Concerns about yobs chucking fireworks through a front door cat flap around bonfire night discussed.

    Concerns about yobs chucking fireworks through a front door cat flap around bonfire night discussed.

    Image credits: SpottedDeer

    The woman is anyway deeply concerned with this idée fixe and decided to vent online, seeking advice and support

    So, the Original Poster (OP) and her husband have been married for many years, and she describes him as nearly the sweetest, kindest, and greatest man ever – but a recent incident has really worried her. The couple has two cats, and they usually come out when the owners open the door for them – but recently, the husband has been obsessed with the idea of ​​putting in a cat flap.

    He says it’s more convenient for both cats and humans, but our heroine suspects the problem isn’t the cats, but the foxes. She’s seen her husband hand-feeding the foxes several times, and even trying to pet some, so she thinks he just wants to try to domesticate a fox. The man, of course, hadn’t considered how a wild animal would behave in the house…

    The guy turned out to be truly obsessed with foxes and this very idea – he’d watched a series of YouTube videos by a blogger talking about how he had a fox living at home. The wife’s objections that the fox probably wasn’t taken straight from the wild but was rather a cub from a breeding facility had no effect. The obsession remained.

    So, the woman decided to take it online, seeking support and advice. She wondered how safe it actually was to keep a fox at home, how cats and foxes could get along… And besides, was there any way to convince her husband, who was so obsessed with this strange idea, to change his mind?

    Woman in a white sweater looking out window, reflecting on husband's insistence to install a cat flap for pet fox suspicion.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Well, perhaps the law could be an argument for our heroine – at least only 15 states in the US even allow having a fox as a pet. As for the UK, regulations state that only captive-bred animals can be legally kept. So the OP is probably completely right about the blogger whose videos her husband is so fond of.

    Furthermore, many experts generally advise against hand-feeding or petting foxes – it turns out that doing so unwittingly exposes them to mortal danger. “When you hand-feed a fox, you train them to associate a human hand with food,” Fox Guardians quotes Professor Dawn Scott, the UK’s leading fox expert.

    After all, by doing so, we essentially teach the animal that humans can give them food – and some people, upon seeing a fox running toward them, may become aggressive out of fear, even taking up arms. This is especially true considering that some foxes can carry rabies, and people are understandably wary of contact.

    And in general, the author’s husband’s desire seems a bit selfish. “You don’t just reach out and grab someone because you can or because they are smaller than you,” biologist Catherine Raven says in her book “Fox & I.” Perhaps the original poster should give this book to her husband to read? So what do you, our readers, think about all this?

    Turns out keeping wild foxes as pets is illegal in many states, and overall, even hand-feeding them could be really dangerous for the animals – and most commenters agreed with this completely

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing a man insisting on installing a cat flap, raising suspicion about a pet fox.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing a man insisting on installing a cat flap, raising suspicion about a pet fox.

    Text message showing someone calling their husband an idiot for wanting to install a cat flap for a pet fox.

    Text message showing someone calling their husband an idiot for wanting to install a cat flap for a pet fox.

    Screenshot of a comment warning against installing a cat flap due to safety concerns and suspicion about a pet fox.

    Screenshot of a comment warning against installing a cat flap due to safety concerns and suspicion about a pet fox.

    Commenter discusses insurance concerns about installing a cat flap possibly linked to a pet fox and microchipped pets.

    Commenter discusses insurance concerns about installing a cat flap possibly linked to a pet fox and microchipped pets.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a man insisting on installing a cat flap, with suspicion about a pet fox.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a man insisting on installing a cat flap, with suspicion about a pet fox.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing installing a cat flap and concerns about a pet fox and disease risks.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing installing a cat flap and concerns about a pet fox and disease risks.

    Text about cat litter trays and issues with bringing a pet fox into the house potentially causing urine marking problems.

    Text about cat litter trays and issues with bringing a pet fox into the house potentially causing urine marking problems.

    User comment about a cat injured by a territorial fox, urging prioritizing pets over wild animals.

    User comment about a cat injured by a territorial fox, urging prioritizing pets over wild animals.

    Alt text: Man insists on installing a cat flap while wife suspects it’s for his pet fox, sparking a quirky home debate.

    Alt text: Man insists on installing a cat flap while wife suspects it’s for his pet fox, sparking a quirky home debate.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a forum post discussing concerns about installing a cat flap and potential issues with pet foxes.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a forum post discussing concerns about installing a cat flap and potential issues with pet foxes.

    Pets
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    She says he is kind, but she doesn't sound kind. If she has worries she can get a flap that only her cats can use - either with the chip, or with a magnetic pendant. Foxes are wild animals, yes, but they aren't monsters. You get rats if you don't remove leftover food, they don't swarm around just so.

    There’s a HUGE difference between tame and domesticated. Though a fox can be tamed, generally if raised from a pup, it will still be wild, NOT domesticated. Domestication takes about 35+ generations of consistent breeding for calm and gentle traits to get the wildness out. Just Google the Silver Fox Experiment in Siberia in the 1960s. That research figured out how many generations it takes to breed out wildness and create a domesticated animal. They’re also the reason we now have domesticated foxes that can be pets. So NO, OP’s husband cannot have a wild fox as a pet. It is against the law in most places, and should be in the rest. Besides, foxes are canids, related to dogs, and would most likely have the same chase instinct as their canine cousins, so the cats would have NO kind of decent and SAFE life in THEIR own home. Keep the wild outside where it belongs. It’s not only kinder to the cats, it’s also kinder to the fox to keep them wary of humans. Set up a feeder outside if you like, but keep it outside.

    She says he is kind, but she doesn't sound kind. If she has worries she can get a flap that only her cats can use - either with the chip, or with a magnetic pendant. Foxes are wild animals, yes, but they aren't monsters. You get rats if you don't remove leftover food, they don't swarm around just so.

    There’s a HUGE difference between tame and domesticated. Though a fox can be tamed, generally if raised from a pup, it will still be wild, NOT domesticated. Domestication takes about 35+ generations of consistent breeding for calm and gentle traits to get the wildness out. Just Google the Silver Fox Experiment in Siberia in the 1960s. That research figured out how many generations it takes to breed out wildness and create a domesticated animal. They’re also the reason we now have domesticated foxes that can be pets. So NO, OP’s husband cannot have a wild fox as a pet. It is against the law in most places, and should be in the rest. Besides, foxes are canids, related to dogs, and would most likely have the same chase instinct as their canine cousins, so the cats would have NO kind of decent and SAFE life in THEIR own home. Keep the wild outside where it belongs. It’s not only kinder to the cats, it’s also kinder to the fox to keep them wary of humans. Set up a feeder outside if you like, but keep it outside.

