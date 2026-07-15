ADVERTISEMENT

Going on a trip with your friends can be a wonderful experience and can help you all bond really well. The problem is that once folks get married, their partner might feel insecure if they just go on girls’ or boys’ trips with their buddies, especially if the destination is a bit sketchy.

This is how a woman felt when her husband threw a tantrum about not being invited on a 2-week trip to Thailand by his single guy friends. She felt that it was inappropriate for him to do so, whereas he felt that she was restricting his freedom.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When a person gets married, they might need to consider their partner’s opinions when it comes to making plans with friends

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster felt that her husband shouldn’t be taking a 2-week trip with his single guy friends to Thailand, but he felt that she was restricting his freedom by setting such rules

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman told her husband that if he wanted to live a single life, then he should be alone, but since they were married, he should want to take her on such exciting trips

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dotshock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster also clarified that her husband’s single friends had left him out of the Thailand plan because they wanted to sleep with other women during their trip

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Davanny

The woman felt that it was inappropriate of her husband to want to go on such trips, especially since he was a married guy and they were all single men

The poster and her husband got into a big fight after he learned that his close guy friends had taken a trip to Thailand without him. Since they were all single men, they had chosen not to invite him along, which made the guy resentful toward his wife, who was also not on board with such a trip.

According to people in relationships, it is completely normal for folks to want to spend time with their friends or even travel with them. The only thing that changes once they get married is that they should discuss the trip with their partner and see if they are on board with the idea. This is also a great way to reduce any fears they might have about the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, it seems like the man hadn’t spoken to his wife about wanting to go on such trips, so she felt uncomfortable with the idea. She also didn’t think that she was restricting him in any way by telling him not to go; in fact, she felt that since they were married, they should be traveling together.

Many folks might not want their spouse to go on a trip without them, and professionals explain that this might be because they miss them a lot or don’t know how to be alone. Although it can be an uncomfortable experience at first, a short time apart can sometimes be beneficial for the relationship.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster tried to tell her husband that his idea of going on a 2-week trip abroad didn’t make sense to her because she wanted them to share such experiences. She also felt that since marriage was a partnership, he should consider her feelings rather than just do whatever he liked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, on the other hand, felt that his wife was restricting his freedom, and he didn’t expect to be so stifled just because they had gotten married. He told her that he thought he’d still be able to travel and party with his boys whenever he wanted without having to ask for permission.

This is exactly why couples need to communicate openly and honestly with each other, or they might unknowingly stomp on each other’s boundaries. Experts state that both partners need to understand each other’s points of view in serious situations and then make decisions about it together.

The poster and her husband couldn’t resolve their fight, and the woman wasn’t willing to change her mind about the issue, especially since her partner’s friends had gone to Thailand to sleep with women. Hopefully, after calming down, both people were able to understand each other’s perspectives on the situation and reach a compromise.

Whose side are you on in this situation? Let us know your honest thoughts on the matter.

Folks were divided on the issue, with some feeling the couple wasn’t trusting each other enough, and others feeling like a single guy’s trip to Thailand was sketchy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT