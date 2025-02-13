Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Skips Out On MIL’s Bday To Watch Sports, Pregnant Wife Left Alone To Manage 14MO Is Irked
Couples, Relationships

Guy Skips Out On MIL’s Bday To Watch Sports, Pregnant Wife Left Alone To Manage 14MO Is Irked

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

When you get married to someone, you’re then expected to make an effort for them and their family. Even a little bit of effort goes a long way and can show that you genuinely care about your partner and their loved ones.

Sometimes, though, it can be hard to manage the expectations of your in-laws, especially if your priorities lie elsewhere. This was a dilemma a man faced when he desperately wanted to attend a sports event but got criticized by his pregnant wife who expected him to go to her mom’s birthday party.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    When family comes together, it can be a special experience, but sometimes folks prioritize other things over spending time with their loved ones

    Family celebrating MIL’s birthday with cake in a cozy kitchen, smiling and enjoying the moment together.

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman explained that her husband got free tickets to a sporting event that he really wanted to go to and was willing to miss her mom’s birthday lunch to do so

    Text discussion about missing a family event for sports, mentioning mum's birthday lunch.

    Text about husband offered sports tickets, wants to skip mother-in-law's birthday event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant wife struggles managing toddler alone; husband skips MIL's birthday for sports, causing tension.

    Text about transportation issues and discomfort with car seats.

    Text about husband blaming wife for not driving, related to skipping MIL's birthday for sports.

    Text about a pregnant wife discussing concerns as her husband prioritizes sports over family events.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a generally hands-on father in parenting, defending against criticism for skipping MIL's birthday.

    Fans watching a sports match in a stadium, highlighting guy skips MIL’s birthday for sports.

    Image credits: Tembela Bohle / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Since the poster was pregnant and also had a 14-month-old to look after, she didn’t want to travel to her mom’s party alone as it would be tough to manage herself and the kid

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about family gatherings and disappointment related to MIL's birthday.

    Text expressing frustration about mandatory family gatherings.

    Text expressing frustration over being left to manage alone while partner skips event to watch sports.

    Text expressing frustration about feeling upset over a husband skipping MIL's birthday for sports.

    Pregnant woman relaxing on a couch, wrapped in a blanket, looking thoughtful.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Initially, the husband didn’t want to give up on attending his sporting event to help his wife travel, but he eventually decided not to go

    Text update about a guy skipping MIL's birthday due to train schedule, affecting plans with pregnant wife and toddler.

    Text about a guy skipping his MIL's birthday to watch sports, leaving his pregnant wife alone with their 14-month-old.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing financial dynamics and responsibilities in a relationship, mentioning maternity leave and career return.

    Text on a white background discussing age gap and driving lessons shared between partners.

    Text discussing MIL issues and overcompensation with children, mentioning "Disney dad" tendencies.

    Image credits: Chunkychips23

    The poster’s main issue with her husband’s plans was that he felt okay letting her travel while pregnant with a toddler in tow

    The woman gave an important insight into her husband’s relationship with his in-laws. She mentioned that although she goes to all of his family gatherings, there weren’t that many events on her side to go to. Since her mom always helped them as much as she could, the poster felt bad that her partner was missing her birthday lunch. 

    Of course, it may not be feasible to attend every family function, but experts say that people must make an effort for their partner’s relatives to show that they care. Couples need to communicate with each other about which events are important to attend and why they are so meaningful. Knowing this will help set expectations and avoid misunderstandings in the future.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster’s husband also expected her to be able to manage her travel while pregnant and looking after a 14-month-old. When she mentioned that her family might not be able to take care of her transport, he told her that it was her problem as she never learned how to drive. 

    According to research, pregnant women need to be careful while driving due to the possible bouts of fatigue and lightheadedness they may feel. It would be better for someone else to drive the vehicle so that they can flex their limbs, stretch, and move around a bit to avoid discomfort. So, it’s good the OP denied traveling alone as she wouldn’t be able to take care of herself along with a toddler.

    Couple having a disagreement at home, reflecting tension over MIL's birthday plans and sports conflict.

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One important thing that the poster mentioned was that her husband was a hands-on father. He never really skipped out on his parenting duties and was generally present for family events. That’s why, this time, she felt annoyed at his sudden need to attend the sporting event while disregarding her concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s why it’s important for partners to communicate their feelings as often as possible. Even if there is a tiny bit of resentment, it’s important to get those concerns out in the open; otherwise, they can build up over time. Reiterating what events and situations are important to you is the best way to have your partner be on the same page and know what they need to show up for.

    Apart from the worry of letting her mom down and the annoyance at having to manage traveling solo, the OP explained that her last pregnancy had been a high-risk one. It’s possible that she felt scared to be on her own without her husband’s support because of her past pregnancy experiences.

    Regardless of the woman’s initial feelings of annoyance, she was glad that her husband eventually decided not to go to the sports event. Hopefully, he understood her feelings and they discussed the matter in detail. Either way, the guy’s mother-in-law is bound to have a wonderful birthday party with her family all being present.

    How do you think couples should handle conflicts like this? Do share any advice that you think is relevant. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks were disappointed by the husband’s behavior and were shocked he wanted his pregnant wife to travel alone with a toddler in tow

    Comment on handling family obligations over sports events.

    Comment discussing sports culture, user suggests attending alone might be difficult.

    Text from user discussing sports and lack of family support for pregnant wife managing a 14-month-old.

    Comment about a guy skipping MIL's birthday for sports, impacting pregnant wife.

    Text comment criticizing husband prioritizing sports over pregnant wife managing baby alone.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda