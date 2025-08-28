Woman Puts Heart Into DIY Kitchen Makeover, Husband Who Didn’t Lift A Finger Calls It Ugly
In today’s economy, just buying a house feels like a huge victory. But the reality of maintaining it can be just as tough as paying it off.
That was the case for one woman who, after moving into her new place with her husband, realized a professional renovation was out of the question. Instead, she rolled up her sleeves, spent months experimenting with DIY, and managed to transform the space on a budget—most recently taking on the kitchen.
She was proud of the results. Her husband, however—who hadn’t helped at any point during the makeover—was far from impressed. Unsure if she’d done a great job or made a mistake, she posted the before-and-after photos online to ask for honest feedback.
Scroll down to see them and judge for yourself.
The woman renovated the kitchen in her new home entirely on her own
Image credits: gpointstudio / envato (not the actual photo)
Her husband, though, who hadn’t lifted a finger, was far from impressed
Image credits: Malahala
See the before-and-after images below
Image credits: Malahala
Image credits: Malahala
Readers were incredibly impressed with the woman’s results and called out her husband’s unwillingness to lend a hand
In the end, she thanked everyone for the overwhelming support she received
Husband sounds like a complete d**k. She be better off remodeling her life to not include him..
Unpopular opinion here too : It definitely looks better, but I can also see why the husband would think this style looks "old", especially because of the handles. But the real challenge here is if they agreed on this and he left everything to her he shouldn't be complaining. If she took it on herself, didn't consult him (ex: handles) then yeah, he is allowed to express his dissatisfaction. I miss this information, but it seems he wanted to wait the 5 years for a full renovation. If he wasn't up for the project to start with....
