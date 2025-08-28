Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Puts Heart Into DIY Kitchen Makeover, Husband Who Didn’t Lift A Finger Calls It Ugly
Bright DIY kitchen makeover with wooden countertops, white cabinets, and a window overlooking greenery.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Puts Heart Into DIY Kitchen Makeover, Husband Who Didn’t Lift A Finger Calls It Ugly

In today’s economy, just buying a house feels like a huge victory. But the reality of maintaining it can be just as tough as paying it off.

That was the case for one woman who, after moving into her new place with her husband, realized a professional renovation was out of the question. Instead, she rolled up her sleeves, spent months experimenting with DIY, and managed to transform the space on a budget—most recently taking on the kitchen.

She was proud of the results. Her husband, however—who hadn’t helped at any point during the makeover—was far from impressed. Unsure if she’d done a great job or made a mistake, she posted the before-and-after photos online to ask for honest feedback.

Scroll down to see them and judge for yourself.

    The woman renovated the kitchen in her new home entirely on her own

    Woman sanding a white kitchen cabinet during a DIY kitchen makeover, focused on home improvement details.

    Her husband, though, who hadn’t lifted a finger, was far from impressed

    Text excerpt from a DIY kitchen makeover story highlighting a woman’s efforts and her husband’s lack of involvement.

    Woman puts heart into DIY kitchen makeover while husband who didn’t lift a finger calls it ugly and criticizes work.

    Woman doing DIY kitchen makeover by painting, paneling cupboards, replacing handles, and updating worktops and walls.

    Woman proudly showcasing her DIY kitchen makeover with updated cupboards and fresh new look.

    Woman puts heart into DIY kitchen makeover while husband refuses to help and calls the result ugly.

    Woman puts heart into DIY kitchen makeover while husband criticizes the design, calling it ugly and unappealing.

    Woman puts heart into DIY kitchen makeover, facing criticism from husband who didn't help with project

    Alt text: Woman proudly shows DIY kitchen makeover with heartfelt effort, despite husband's criticism calling it ugly.

    See the before-and-after images below

    Kitchen before DIY makeover showing outdated cabinets, appliances, and clutter with natural light from a window above the sink.

    Clean DIY kitchen makeover with white cabinets, wooden countertops, and natural light from a large window over the sink.

    Woman putting heart into DIY kitchen makeover while husband criticizes the space after not helping at all.

    Text post discussing challenges with a DIY kitchen makeover including blinds, cabinets, and lighting installation.

    Readers were incredibly impressed with the woman’s results and called out her husband’s unwillingness to lend a hand

    Comment praising a woman’s DIY kitchen makeover, highlighting her effort despite husband’s lack of help and critical opinion.

    Woman proudly showcases DIY kitchen makeover while husband critiques without helping, causing tension and mixed reactions.

    Comment praising a DIY kitchen makeover effort, mentioning tiles and suggesting adding a window blind to soften the look.

    Woman explaining DIY kitchen makeover ideas, suggesting affordable lino flooring to improve the space.

    Commenter advises handling husband’s negative reactions during woman’s DIY kitchen makeover with firmness and clear boundaries.

    Comment on a DIY kitchen makeover, praising efforts and emphasizing the importance of a living environment in a home discussion.

    Comment praising woman’s DIY kitchen makeover efforts while discussing kitchen materials and renovation tips.

    Comment praising woman who put heart into DIY kitchen makeover, criticizing husband who didn’t help and called it ugly.

    Woman puts heart into DIY kitchen makeover, showcasing transformation despite husband's harsh criticism.

    Alt text: User comment praising DIY kitchen makeover efforts and suggesting improvements with blinds, plants, and peel and stick tiles.

    Woman putting heart into DIY kitchen makeover while husband watches, criticizes, and does not help with the renovation.

    Comment text about husband not helping with DIY kitchen makeover, sharing frustrations and relationship advice.

    In the end, she thanked everyone for the overwhelming support she received

    Text from a woman sharing her DIY kitchen makeover experience and frustrations with her husband who didn't help.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    1 hour ago

    Husband sounds like a complete d**k. She be better off remodeling her life to not include him..

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    22 minutes ago

    Those quarry tiles will look amazing with a bit of work. It would be a shame to cover them up.

    Alro
    Alro
    24 minutes ago

    Unpopular opinion here too : It definitely looks better, but I can also see why the husband would think this style looks "old", especially because of the handles. But the real challenge here is if they agreed on this and he left everything to her he shouldn't be complaining. If she took it on herself, didn't consult him (ex: handles) then yeah, he is allowed to express his dissatisfaction. I miss this information, but it seems he wanted to wait the 5 years for a full renovation. If he wasn't up for the project to start with....

