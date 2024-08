ADVERTISEMENT

Some people fear infidelity more than is actually necessary. Their parents’ relationship (or lack thereof) and other trauma can make people act irrationally towards the people they love. Unfortunately, it can be pretty miserable to be on the receiving end of cheating allegations when you are entirely innocent.

A woman shared her surprise when she told her husband about her pregnancy, only for him to immediately demand a paternity test. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Normally, a pregnancy is something a married couple would celebrate

But one woman was upset when her husband wanted a paternity test when she broke the news

She gave some more info later

Most thought he was being unreasonable

But a few thought she should have just done it