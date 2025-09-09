Wife Left Suspicious And Confused After Checking Husband’s Phone During Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the strongest foundations of any relationship is trust. But what happens when that foundation starts to feel shaky?

This Redditor’s husband was scheduled for surgery, and before heading into the operating room, he handed his wife his belongings—including his phone. That’s when she noticed something unusual: he had suddenly deleted all of his social media apps.

Feeling unsettled, she turned to the internet for advice, unsure if that meant he was hiding something or if she was simply overthinking. Scroll down to read her full story and decide for yourself.

RELATED:

As her husband underwent surgery, the woman made a surprising discovery

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Every social media app had been deleted from his phone, and she began to suspect he could be keeping secrets

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Electrical-Gap2122

Many readers found the husband’s actions incredibly suspicious

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others chimed in with similar stories of their own

ADVERTISEMENT