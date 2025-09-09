Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Left Suspicious And Confused After Checking Husband’s Phone During Surgery
Woman looking suspicious and confused while checking husband's phone during surgery, lying on a couch indoors.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Left Suspicious And Confused After Checking Husband’s Phone During Surgery

One of the strongest foundations of any relationship is trust. But what happens when that foundation starts to feel shaky?

This Redditor’s husband was scheduled for surgery, and before heading into the operating room, he handed his wife his belongings—including his phone. That’s when she noticed something unusual: he had suddenly deleted all of his social media apps.

Feeling unsettled, she turned to the internet for advice, unsure if that meant he was hiding something or if she was simply overthinking. Scroll down to read her full story and decide for yourself.

RELATED:

    As her husband underwent surgery, the woman made a surprising discovery

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Every social media app had been deleted from his phone, and she began to suspect he could be keeping secrets

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Electrical-Gap2122

    Many readers found the husband’s actions incredibly suspicious

    Others chimed in with similar stories of their own

    Relationship
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would also delete a lot of messages before going to surgery because the risks are low, but I might not wake up and I wouldn't want anyone to read my private messages after I passed. It's not because I'm cheating or hiding something dark, it's a matter of respect for my friends: in our private conversations, they shared some things with *me* only. Even if none of those things are huge life-changing secrets, they didn't give me permission to share them with anyone else, I think the least I can do is to make sure our conversations remain private.

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would also delete a lot of messages before going to surgery because the risks are low, but I might not wake up and I wouldn't want anyone to read my private messages after I passed. It's not because I'm cheating or hiding something dark, it's a matter of respect for my friends: in our private conversations, they shared some things with *me* only. Even if none of those things are huge life-changing secrets, they didn't give me permission to share them with anyone else, I think the least I can do is to make sure our conversations remain private.

