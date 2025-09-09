Wife Left Suspicious And Confused After Checking Husband’s Phone During Surgery
One of the strongest foundations of any relationship is trust. But what happens when that foundation starts to feel shaky?
This Redditor’s husband was scheduled for surgery, and before heading into the operating room, he handed his wife his belongings—including his phone. That’s when she noticed something unusual: he had suddenly deleted all of his social media apps.
Feeling unsettled, she turned to the internet for advice, unsure if that meant he was hiding something or if she was simply overthinking. Scroll down to read her full story and decide for yourself.
As her husband underwent surgery, the woman made a surprising discovery
Every social media app had been deleted from his phone, and she began to suspect he could be keeping secrets
Many readers found the husband’s actions incredibly suspicious
Others chimed in with similar stories of their own
I would also delete a lot of messages before going to surgery because the risks are low, but I might not wake up and I wouldn't want anyone to read my private messages after I passed. It's not because I'm cheating or hiding something dark, it's a matter of respect for my friends: in our private conversations, they shared some things with *me* only. Even if none of those things are huge life-changing secrets, they didn't give me permission to share them with anyone else, I think the least I can do is to make sure our conversations remain private.
