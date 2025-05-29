Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Flirty Dad Drops Off Sweets To Another Mom At School, Confused Wife Wonders If It's A Red Flag
Dad and son playing with colorful magnetic building toys at home, hinting at flirty dad dropping off sweets at school.
Couples, Relationships

Flirty Dad Drops Off Sweets To Another Mom At School, Confused Wife Wonders If It's A Red Flag

There’s nothing that will end a relationship as fast as a betrayal of trust. It’s the bedrock that everything else is built upon and, without it, you’ve got nothing. Just ask anyone whose partner has done something dodgy behind their back.

One woman was taken aback when her husband confessed to her that he’d secretly gifted chocolates and cookies to a mom at their son’s school. Apparently, her husband apologized but got angry and shut her down when she wanted to delve a bit deeper.

More info: Reddit

    Without trust, you’ve got nothing, as this woman is unfortunately finding out the hard way

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After she brought up one of the moms at her son’s school, her husband reluctantly confessed he’d bought the married woman chocolate and cookies

    Image credits: ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Later she spoke to another parent at the school who told her that her husband is known for being flirty, something she had never suspected

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She admitted to feeling a mix of confusion, disappointment, and insecurity, but when she tried talking about it with her hubby, he shut her down

    Image credits: Doci / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Not sure how upset she should be, she turned to netizens to get some objective insights and advice

    Image credits: SnailTrails0

    The woman told the online community that she doesn’t want to overreact, but she also doesn’t want to ignore something that feels so off

    When a school mom texted OP out of the blue to grab coffee, it seemed harmless. But her 31-year-old husband, a stay-at-home dad, had secretly gone a step further. He drove half an hour to get specialty chocolates and cookies for this mom. He said he was already shopping, but… OP had never even met the woman.

    He only confessed to all this after she brought up the coffee text, saying he feared the mom might mention the treats. OP tried to talk it out, but he just got defensive and angry. No deep conversation, just “drop it.” His reaction raised more red flags than reassurance. Why was he being so secretive? And why was he so upset?

    Later, another school parent let it slip that OP’s hubby is known as a “flirty guy.” And the surprises didn’t end there. Apparently, he once let a teacher wear his cologne, literally rubbing it on her wrists. While the sweet treats were strange, this was just plain awkward. For OP, something definitely wasn’t sitting right anymore, so she turned to an online community for advice.

    Her husband refuses to revisit the issue, saying his vague apology was enough. OP, however, is not convinced. The mom in question couldn’t meet until Thursday, so she’s waiting to talk to her. In the meantime, OP says she’s grateful for netizens’ insights and now knows she’s not crazy for feeling at least a little betrayed.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in her post, her husband doesn’t seem to think his frankly dodgy behavior is a big deal, but his unwillingness to discuss it reeks of guilt. What OP is possibly in the early stages of is something called betrayal trauma. So, just what is it, and how do you recover? We went looking for answers.

    In her article for Charlie Health, Eleanor Blaine writes that betrayal trauma, a term coined by psychologist Jennifer Freyd, is used by clinicians to describe what happens when the people or institutions we depend on for support and safety violate our trust. 

    According to Blaine, one of the most common effects of betrayal trauma is betrayal blindness, meaning the unawareness, not-knowing, and forgetting of betrayals (often done unconsciously). Freyd suggests that betrayal blindness is a common occurrence, especially in response to childhood trauma and partner trauma (usually infidelity).

    In her article for ChoosingTherapy, Rachel Larson suggests several tips for betrayal trauma recovery. A few of these include acknowledging the trauma, taking care of your body, focusing on your healthy relationships, learning to set boundaries, finding your passion (or rediscovering an old one), and committing to your own personal growth.

    We suspect OP’s upcoming coffee with the other woman is going to be interesting. Whatever happens, she and her husband are probably going to have to hash things out sooner or later. After all, without trust, you ain’t got much.

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her husband’s hiding anything else? What do you think her coffee with the other mom will reveal? Let us know in the comments!

    In the comments, readers slammed the husband for being dishonest and flirty, with one straight up accusing him of cheating

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems weird OP didn't know her husband was flirty, if he is or know that he's not, if he isn't. . Maybe that one parent is just sexist and thinks friendly men are flirty. But either way, it comes down to, do you trust your partner? If yes, take a breath, work on your jealousy apologize and move on. If no, nothing he says or does it going to fix that, if you already don't trust his responses. If you don't trust him, tell him and end things. Ultimately, it doesn't matter if suspicions are correct or false, once you stop trusting someone there's nothing left to salvage except your routine. If you think he'd lie about an affair, why would you trust anything he ever says or does? And if you can't depend on your partner, you're essentially single anyway.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He might be cheating, but he might also just be a people-pleaser. I do this. If someone mentions they like something, or have never had something, I will get it for them. Coworker had never received flowers. I bought some for her birthday. Friend likes some hard to find treat - I'll buy some when I see it. It makes me feel better to do nice things for people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cookies and chocolates could have been innocent...but the way he shut down. And his "apology", "I'm sorry you feel that way".... No. He's supposed to be 31 but is acting like a child. 🚩🚩🚩

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
